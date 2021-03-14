Irish FA hopeful that football could be on Stormont's agenda as Executive mull over moving to phase two

Irish FA chiefs are hopeful the Stormont Executive will give Northern Ireland sport a much-needed shot in the arm on Tuesday by announcing a move to Phase Two at the end of March.

Only sport which has been awarded elite status is currently permitted under the Phase One regulations, however Sunday Life Sport understands soundings from government, who will release their review of the current Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday, indicate they are ready to move to step two which would open up golf courses, tennis courts and allow for outdoor competitive sport to be played here without spectators.

The Executive continues to mull over this decision, but the Irish FA have been moving forward with their plans for this year's controversial and reduced Irish Cup, and, once confirmed on Tuesday, they plan to liaise with the 15 remaining non-Premiership sides in the competition over training, friendly matches and the all important Covid-19 testing during the month of April.

The Irish FA, after much consternation from the Northern Ireland Football League over Cup dates in May, are also expected to agree to move the first round forward from Saturday, May 1 to Tuesday, April 27.

NIFL chiefs, representing the 12 Premiership clubs, were keen for the first round to be played on April 24, but Irish FA President David Martin has made it known he wants the Championship and Intermediate clubs, who haven't played for over a year due to the Covid-19 restrictions, to have the majority of April free for training and this would include four Saturdays to help with arranging friendlies.

A compromise has therefore been put forward by the IFA to start the competition in midweek, allowing the non-Premiership clubs to play their final friendly match on the 24th.

Sunday Life Sport understands all parties from the IFA and NIFL are now happy with this proposal and there will be be no further changes to the Irish Cup schedule which means the last 16 games remain on Saturday, May 8, followed by the Quarter-Finals on Tuesday, May 11.

The Semi-Finals will take place on May 18 with the Final set for Friday, May 21. NIFL chiefs will work their League games around these Irish Cup dates.

There are now just 27 clubs remaining in this year's Irish Cup and they will battle it out for a coveted European place.

Five Championship teams - Queen's University, Newry City, H&W Welders, Institute and Ards - have already withdrawn from the competition, highlighting a lack of training and Covid-19 testing.

IFA sources have, however, indicated to Sunday Life Sport that their places will remain open this week, should those clubs decide they want to re-enter the tournament following an announcement from the Northern Ireland Executive on Tuesday.

Non-Premiership outfits are expected to be allowed to train from April 1 and they will be only be permitted to play friendlies against other Championship and Intermediate sides who are competing in the Irish Cup.

There will be full elite protocols in place and the Irish FA will place a liaison officer with each club to ensure all Covid-19 testing is carried out.

An Irish FA source told Sunday Life Sport: "We are extremely hopeful government will give us the green light on Tuesday to proceed forward with the Irish Cup. This announcement will not just be good for football but will also benefit other sports."

Once they receive confirmation on Tuesday, the IFA will write to all the clubs taking part in this year's Irish Cup outlining their position.