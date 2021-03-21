Irish FA in talks with Civil Service over new training centre while Glentoran aim for King George Playing Fields

The Irish FA are in talks with the Northern Ireland Civil Service club in east Belfast to house their proposed new National Training Centre, Sunday Life Sport can reveal.

In a Facilities Strategy published in 2012, the IFA said one of their aims was "to create a flagship National Training Centre to support the cream of footballing ability in Northern Ireland".

And the Northern Ireland Civil Service Sports Association (NICSSA) on the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast fits the bill due to its location and space.

"It's close to George Best Airport and is easily reached if teams are staying in the Culloden, which is just down the road," said an IFA insider.

"The Association would prefer to lease ground rather than buy a plot of land, and there is hope that an amicable arrangement can be reached with the Civil Service to lease some of their land."

Sunday Life Sport understands the move is not dependent on funding from the Sub-Regional Sports Stadia pot of £36m, and that the Irish FA are planning to finance the building of the new £4m training centre themselves.

As well as implementing training pitches, the Association hope to incorporate office space into the new venture, with the blessing of the NICSSA.

Former international defender Aaron Hughes has been engaged by the IFA as an Elite Development Consultant and the new National Training Centre will fall into his remit.

The move comes at a time when Linfield unveiled their new Five-year Strategy and Glentoran announced plans to redevelop The Oval.

The Glens plan to spend up to £10m on redeveloping the old stadium and laying down a new artificial playing surface, and are now understood to be looking to acquire and develop new training facilities themselves.

It is thought the Civil Service club was considered but they are now exploring the possibility of developing the King George Playing Fields beside The Oval in conjunction with ground owners Belfast City Council.