Irish FA may be handed more cash following overspend on Casement Park

News that the public purse could pick up the tab for the significant extra spending on GAA’s much needed redevelopment of Casement Park will have re-energised Irish Football Association chiefs.

Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon recently announced full planning permission for Casement’s impressive rebuild and then stated she believed the Northern Ireland Executive should meet the cost of any over-expenditure from the original budget.

Stormont originally pledged £62.5m for Casement, with £15m coming from the GAA, but now with a figure estimated at around £130m for the entire project, due to delays and spiralling costs, there could ultimately be an extra cost of £52.5m.

The GAA have made it clear they will not be increasing their contribution so the Executive will need to step in to save the west Belfast stadium.

And if government provides extra cash for the GAA, the Irish FA will be expecting Stormont to fulfil their long-term obligations of providing the same financial assistance to both Gaelic Games and football.

It was former DUP leader and First Minister Peter Robinson who argued robustly for football to receive exactly the same financial provision from government as Gaelic Games — £62.5m.

While the GAA opted to put all their funds into a new-look Casement Park, the Irish FA split the money between a redeveloped Windsor Park (£26.5m), which was opened in October 2016, and sub-regional stadia support for Irish League clubs (£36m).

Following a consultation in 2015, it was decided that, in an effort to upgrade their Oval stadium to host “high-level competition”, Glentoran would receive £10m, the remaining 11 Premiership clubs, capable of hosting fixtures with a 5,000 capacity, would battle over £17m and Championship teams could apply for some of their £3m pot.

A further £3m was also earmarked for intermediate and junior football and the Irish FA were keen to use the remaining £3m on a new National Training Centre.

However, despite renewed calls to release the funds from Glens manager Mick McDermott and politicians Chris Lyttle (Alliance), Gavin Robinson (DUP) and Emma Little-Pengelly (DUP), the Department of Communities hasn’t handed over a penny.

Rather, the DOC has instead indicated they believe a new consultation should take place, arguing football is in a different place from 2015.

Irish FA chiefs may just take Minister Deirdre Hargey up on this offer because it will allow them to insist on an increase in their funding pot — taking into account the GAA’s added cost from their original budget.

With consultations, though, come further delays and Irish League clubs are crying out for their facilities to be improved.

Irish FA sources have told Sunday Life Sport they will not be looking for the Executive to match the GAA’s overspend and instead would be content with 50%, bringing the sub-regional funding up from £36m to £60m.

However, they are going to have to lobby hard for such an increase and, with the recent well-publicised financial failings at Windsor Park, at any future meetings with DOC officials they will likely put forward their two top officials — Chairman Stephen Martin, a former assistant Chief Constable of the PSNI, and new President Conrad Kirkwood, a respected top civil servant who has worked in the Department of Health and, most recently, the Department of Finance.

The Irish FA can also call upon one of the most high-ranking administrators in world football, FIFA Vice-President David Martin.

“I think a general look at facilities and trying to improve them across the board is important,” stresses President Kirkwood.

“I know the senior game is crying out for better facilities and we’ve planned where we can improve on stadia if we can do that.

“We’re looking at money from the government and I think that’s a big priority for the senior game and beyond.

“The IFA would have an interest in any opportunities to bid for funding if it became available, it would be remiss of the IFA not to be interested.”