Irish FA net £800k cash windfall while plans in place for UEFA Conference League final bid

N’Golo Kante with Villarreal’s Alberto Moreno during the Super Cup Final at Windsor Park

The Irish FA are hungry for more UEFA showpiece occasions after hosting this summer's Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Irish FA has landed a combined windfall of £800,000 from two sources to swell the coffers at Windsor Park.

At the IFA Council meeting on Wednesday night, Executive Board Chairman Stephen Martin revealed the financial filip.

He told Council members the IFA would be receiving £700,000 of central government funding as part of the joint UK and Ireland 2030 World Cup bid to spend on capital projects and grassroots funding as part of the ‘levelling up’ programme.

Chairman Martin said the association also received a £100,000 ‘staging bonus’ from UEFA for their ‘planning and staging’ of the Super Cup this year.

Meanwhile, the association has lodged an ‘expression of interest’ in hosting the UEFA Conference League Final in 2025.

After successfully staging this year’s UEFA Super Cup clash between Chelsea and Villareal, the IFA is hungry for more prestigious finals at the National Stadium.

Northern Ireland is one of six nations who have expressed an interest.

UEFA will play the Champions League final in Munich and the Europa League final in Bilbao, but the venue for the Conference League decider is yet to be determined by the governing body.

Finally, having failed to join forces with the Football Association of Ireland, the Irish FA has decided not to bid for the 2025 UEFA Under-21 Championship Finals and instead plan to go for the event two years later.

The association had been in dialogue with the FAI about the possibility of a joint bid for the tournament in 2025.

But, according to Executive Board Chairman Stephen Martin, a joint bid “is not feasible for them at this stage” and instead the possibility of a joint bid “will be revisited by both associations ahead of the 2027 edition of the Mens’ Under-21 finals”.