Irish FA only have eyes for Michael O’Neill as they try to strike a deal for their former manager’s return to the international hotseat

The Irish Football Association are going all in on Michael O’Neill in their quest to bring him back as Northern Ireland boss.

Sunday Life Sport understands that there has been no contact with other contenders for the vacant role, but talks are ongoing between the Association and O’Neill in the hope that he will agree to manage the country again.

Last month, the Belfast Telegraph revealed that O’Neill was the IFA’s first choice to replace the sacked Ian Baraclough, and right now it appears he is their only choice despite a range of interest in the job from elsewhere.

While having no Plan B in football is often viewed as a risky strategy, it is believed some key IFA figures are becoming increasingly hopeful that a return for the man who inspired the nation to the Euro 2016 Finals is on the cards, though there are issues to resolve before such a dream scenario for the fans becomes a reality – not least the financial package that can be offered.

Another factor the 53-year-old will take into consideration is whether or not to put a determination to return to club management on hold following his axing by Stoke City in August.

Also on his mind is a desire to take Northern Ireland to a major tournament again, feeling there was always two in him and knowing that the favourable draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers presents a chance to do that.

A number of other candidates have been discussed by the IFA, including St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson, former Celtic manager Neil Lennon, Linfield supremo David Healy, ex-St Johnstone chief Tommy Wright and Northern Ireland Women’s leader Kenny Shiels, but with the Association focused on O’Neill, it seems he holds all the aces.

In his last contract with the IFA, O’Neill was on £750,000 per year, and when he became manager of Stoke City in November 2019, his salary was considerably more with the Championship side. The IFA won’t be able to match those figures but there is optimism that an attractive bonus structure, comprising big money for reaching Euro 2024, could prove appealing.

It was in early 2018 that O’Neill signed his last IFA deal — a four-year extension — having rejected the opportunity to take charge of Scotland. As part of that lucrative contract, he became the Association’s Chief Football Officer with responsibility for the development of the game in Northern Ireland.

That position is no longer available, with former Northern Ireland defender Aaron Hughes a popular appointment this week as the IFA’s new Technical Director.

IFA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson, President Conrad Kirkwood, Chairman Stephen Martin and Deputy President Neil Jardine will be key to the appointment of the next Northern Ireland manager, with Hughes wisely being asked for his views.

All will have watched O’Neill’s time at Stoke with interest. The former Newcastle and Dundee United player received a settlement when he left the Potters. It is understood those payments are continuing. There have been suggestions that O’Neill could lose out on a considerable sum depending on when he takes a new job.

What was evident from those close to him after his dismissal at Stoke was his appetite to go back to club management in England, using all he learnt at the second-tier club to his advantage.

Since then, though, he has not had an opportunity. O’Neill is respected in Scotland but perhaps only Celtic or Rangers would tempt him.

Ironically, there has been more speculation about his one-time assistant Robinson, who this week was linked to Luton Town.

The next Board meeting is scheduled for December, with significant progress expected to have been made by the IFA bigwigs in advance of that.

Whoever the next senior manager is, it is highly unlikely John Schofield will be staying on as Under-21 boss. There could be other changes too.