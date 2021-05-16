Irish FA remain on red alert over Turkey trip as country stays on UK’s travel list

The Irish FA will not ask Northern Ireland players to travel to Antalya for a proposed friendly later this month if the UK government keep Turkey on their Covid-19 ‘red list’.

Ian Baraclough’s side are due to play in Turkey on May 31, followed by Ukraine three days later.

Windsor Park chiefs are in discussions with their Turkish counterparts over the match following Turkey being placed on the red list nine days ago.

The Champions League Final has already been moved from Istanbul to Porto while Formula One cancelled their upcoming Grand Prix in the country.

British citizens are advised against travelling to Turkey at this current time but if they need to then there is a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a government-stipulated hotel on their return with the expense picked up by the traveller.

The Irish FA are waiting to see if Turkey will be removed from the current red list.

Last week, coronavirus cases were on the rise in the country but Turkey does have an excellent vaccination programme.

However, with the date fast approaching and Baraclough due to name his squad for the tour in the next 10 days, the Irish FA will need to make a decision.

An Irish FA spokesperson told Sunday Life Sport: “We are in conversations with UEFA and the Turkish Football Federation and are closely monitoring the situation.”

Sunday Life Sport understands a four-day training camp was planned in Turkey but that has now been binned.

Instead, and if the Turkey game is cancelled or moved to a neutral venue which is a possibility, then they are looking at holding a camp in Austria.

Under previous manager Michael O’Neill, Northern Ireland travelled to a training camp in the Austrian countryside prior to the Euro 2016 Finals and before their opening 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic.

If Northern Ireland feel unable to fulfil the fixture with Turkey, they are still planning to travel to Ukraine for the friendly on June 3.

Turkey and Ukraine have qualified for next month’s Euro Finals and are using the games against Northern Ireland as serious practice.