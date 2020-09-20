Irish FA seek details on new FIFA eligibility rules as Dominic Ball and Josh Daniels could become Northern Ireland options

QPR defender Dominic Ball played for Northern Ireland up to Under 21 level before switching to England, his country of birth.

The Irish FA will seek confirmation from FIFA over revised rulings which may allow a player who has been with Northern Ireland but then declared for another country to return to the international fold here.

Previous regulations stipulated that players could only switch countries once after reaching a certain level.

But the Irish FA are keen to follow up this week's ruling which appears to indicate that, provided they haven't been capped at senior international level, players could come back to their initial association.

Former Glenavon midfielder Josh Daniels, who made his League One as an early substitute for Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, is understood to be keen on a return to the Northern Ireland set-up.

Londonderry-born Daniels played Under-17 and Under-19 football for Northern Ireland but, after a two year spell without a call-up, switched allegiance and made himself available for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s in a bid for game-time.

Belfast lad Stephen Mallon, who has been capped twice on the Under-21 stage by the Republic, has already made the switch back to the Irish FA, but it is understood that his original move in the other direction may not have constituted a change at international level because he only played for Northern Ireland Under-16 level and below.

However, as the rules have now changed, even if forms were processed, he would be free to play again for Northern Ireland - provided he is in possession of a British passport.

Ahead of the Euros in 2016, Michael O'Neill was keen to bring ex-Rangers defender Dominic Ball on board.

The QPR centre-back, who played at every under-age level for Northern Ireland, had hoped to carve out an international career with England but he only reached the Under-20s.

The 25-year-old may now be a player Ian Baraclough makes a pitch to as the recent international games against Romania and Norway prove there is a shortage of depth in defence.

Meanwhile, Irish FA chiefs are awaiting an announcement from the UEFA ExCom on Thursday regarding whether fans will be allowed into Windsor Park for the next Nations League match against Austria on October 11.

UEFA insisted that all September international matches would be played behind closed doors - however, ahead of the Super Cup in Budapest, they will discuss whether they can allow a small number of fans into games.

Even if UEFA give the green light, the Northern Ireland Executive will have the final say on spectator attendance at Windsor.

The IFA have written to fans making them aware of the slight possibility of spectators attending the next home game but, due to social distancing measures, the capacity will be severely restricted and campaign card holders will be given priority, with a ballot taking place to decide who is given a seat at games.