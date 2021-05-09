Irish FA set to make tough decision on Turkey friendly amid ongoing travel concerns

The Irish FA may be forced to reduce Northern Ireland's end-of-season tour to just one game after Turkey was placed on the UK government's Covid-19 red list.

Ian Baraclough's men are set to travel to Antalya for a four-day training camp before playing Turkey in the coastal city on Monday, May 31. They will then fly straight to Ukraine for their second friendly in Kharkiv three days later.

However, the tour has been thrown into serious doubt after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated: "Red countries are those which should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances."

An Irish FA spokesperson told Sunday Life Sport: "This is a UEFA-sanctioned match and we are monitoring the situation with the relevant authorities."

Government stipulations order a person to quarantine for 10 days in a designated hotel on their return from a red list country.

Elite sports teams usually get special dispensation to travel to red zone countries and this was the case for Northern Ireland's clash with Romania in Bucharest last September. But this is a friendly encounter with nothing at stake and Sunday Life Sport understands the players have been told to make their own way to Turkey rather than be on an official charter flight.

Irish FA insiders believe the Association will now look to book a charter if the game is to have any chance of going ahead.

Turkey is in full lockdown until May 17 and there are currently 20,000 cases of coronavirus recorded daily - although their vaccine programme is working well.

An alternative is for the match to be played at a neutral venue and of course there is currently great debate around whether the Champions League Final, involving Manchester City and Chelsea, will be moved from Istanbul to an English stadium.

The Final is due to take place on May 29 - two days before Northern Ireland's proposed clash with Turkey.

City and Chelsea were both expected to receive around 4,000 tickets each but supporters have been told by the government not to travel to Istanbul.

Shapps admitted: "I'm afraid we are having to put Turkey on the red list and this will have a number of ramifications. First of all, it does mean with regards to the Champions League, fans should not travel to Turkey."

Northern Ireland boss Baraclough is expected to announce his squad for the tour in the coming weeks but it is unlikely he will have his big-name players available.

Stuart Dallas, Jonny Evans and Steven Davis are all in need of rest after long, hard seasons with their respective clubs. Evans was ruled out of Leicester's game with Newcastle on Friday night with a persistent heel injury.

An Irish FA insider said: "I can't see the game going ahead with Turkey on the red list and with the current government regulations. If the match can't be played at a neutral venue then it would be advisable to cut our losses and simply concentrate on the Ukraine game."