Irish League club makes huge bid for Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin but St Mirren still in contention

Larne audaciously entered the race to sign Glentoran star Conor McMenamin this week with a bid of £125,000 for the international winger, including add-ons.

But there are indications that SPL side St Mirren could yet sign McMenamin, despite having three bids turned down already by the Glens.

While Larne have offered more money for the player, Inver sources accept Glentoran will not let McMenamin go to a rival Irish League club. As it stands, they have ended their interest in McMenamin with a view to signing him next year if he is unable to secure a move to Scotland.

Dialogue remains open between the Glentoran and St Mirren as the tug-of-war for 27 year-old McMenamin enters a crucial phase.

Insiders feel there is scope for the Glens and the Buddies to come to an arrangement and that a deal could even be announced today or tomorrow.”

The winger impressed coming off the bench for Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland team last month and Buddies boss Stephen Robinson is desperate to sign his compatriot.

McMenamin is also desperate to secure a move across the water and, while Glentoran acknowledge and respect that desire, they do not want to let their star player go on the cheap.

It was reported that the Paisley club had offered a deal worth up to £200,000 for Conor Mac, but this was swiftly scotched by Robinson, who insisted the door was still open for a deal to be done.

“I don’t think it’s dead,” said the St Mirren manager yesterday.

“I haven’t had any updates, but we are waiting to hear back from Glentoran to see where we are with it.

“The vice-chairman has been dealing with it. I know him and Glentoran were speaking, I don’t know where we’re at, but it certainly isn’t the figures that were reported, of that I can guarantee you — we don’t have that kind of money at St Mirren.

“Hopefully there can be a deal struck. We will know more probably in the next 48 hours.”

Sunday Life Sport understands Glentoran owner Ali Pour spoke to McMenamin this week to outline the club’s position and explain why St Mirren’s offers were unacceptable.

But in two phone calls, McMenamin is believed to have been equally firm with Pour about his desire to leave Glentoran for St Mirren.

On the face of it, Larne’s move comes in anticipation of striker Lee Bonis moving across the water, but this may not now be the case.

The Inver Park outfit find themselves in a similar position to Glentoran in that, while there has been much interest in Bonis, a club has yet to meet their valuation of £300,000.

There is still time for clubs to come in for Bonis but right now the feeling inside the club is that he will be with Larne this season.

Striker Ally Roy has, meanwhile, left Glentoran by mutual agreement.

The 25-year-old Scot made a bright start to his time at The Oval but injury and illness saw his opportunities limited.

Elsewhere, Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton and the Solitude board are united in their determination to keep left back Levi Ives, another target for Larne.

Reds sources insist Ives has not asked to leave the club, contrary to reports, and they are planning for the season ahead with their vice-captain.

However, Larne still believe business can be done and will return with an improved bid after talks about Micheal Glynn and/or former Cliftonville striker Paul O’Neill moving to Solitude in the other direction withered on the vine.

Still in Belfast and Linfield’s Jordan Stewart has suffered a serious injury that looks set to rule him out of action until well into the New Year.

The 28-year-old, who was on loan with Glenavon last season, has a hip problem that will require a long period of rehabilitation.

In yesterday’s pre-season friendly action, Coleraine got their programme under way with a 5-1 victory over Ballymoney United that saw Luca Doherty, Corey McLaughlin, Jack O’Mahony and Conor McKendry (2) on the scoresheet.

Glentoran beat Harland & Wolff Welders 3-0 thanks to goals from Niall McGinn, Ruaidhri Donnelly and Rhys Walsh, while Andrew Hoey was Loughgall’s scorer in a 2-1 defeat to a Dublin Select XI from the Maximum Performance Academy.