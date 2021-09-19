Irish League clubs can now apply for FIFA loan of up to £240k to spend on facilities

Danske Bank Premiership clubs have been given the green light to apply for loans of up to £240,000 each from FIFA for capital projects.

The move was due to be rubber-stamped in May but was held up by the Irish Football Association, who are processing the funds from FIFA to the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL).

However, new IFA President Conrad Kirkwood has listened to appeals from NIFL to allow their clubs to apply for the loans and the process is now under way.

Sunday Life Sport has been told that the low-cost loans of up to £240,000 are to be paid back over seven years.

Capital projects are essentially building and facility schemes such as new pitches, training facilities and stadia infrastructure.

Part of the IFA’s initial reticence to process the FIFA loans was their fear that if a club went bust, the Association would be saddled with the debt, but these concerns have since been assuaged.

Meanwhile, Irish League football is hoping that the long overdue Sub Regional funding pot will be increased from £36m to £70m in line with increased funding for the GAA’s Casement Park in Belfast.

Department for Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said this week that she was “on target” to release the funding, adding: “The money is committed to by the Executive and it was in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ so we’re in the final stages of finalising the refreshment exercise that we did and I will be taking forward proposals very soon.”

The increased funding will cover all strands of football in Northern Ireland and Sunday Life Sport understands the mood in Stormont is to fund a raft of smaller projects rather than plough the funding into a handful of larger ones.