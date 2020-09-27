Irish League clubs could go bust next year if supporter restrictions continue, warns NI Football League chief

NI Football League managing director Andrew Johnston (right), pictured with Kevin Heavern from Premiership sponsors Danske Bank, is warning of a potentially bleak period for clubs.

Irish League clubs could be facing a bleak New Year if attendances are severely restricted due to the coronavirus, declares NI Football League Managing Director Andrew Johnston.

And in a worst-case scenario, without financial support some of our leading clubs could go to the wall in 2021, says the NIFL supremo.

Football all over the UK looks set to be hit badly, with English Football League clubs appealing for a £250m bailout.

While the game here in Northern Ireland is not on the same scale financially, there are real fears that if gate receipts dry up in the instance of football behind closed doors, clubs face extinction.

"We have been working hard with our own clubs to assess the possible implications of coronavirus restrictions on the finances of our members," says Johnston.

"Our Task Force has been working with the clubs on a best and worst-case scenario as Covid-19 numbers continue to rise, with a real fear that restricted attendances could have a serious impact on our game at all levels.

"The feedback we have received is that many of our clubs have genuine concerns about their long-term viability if supporters cannot return to grounds in their usual numbers.

"Gate receipts are the lifeblood of clubs at our level and without people paying through the turnstiles, there will be real difficulties and challenges to face.

"Some of our members have informed us that if supporters are restricted and there is no financial support from any quarter, the New Year will bring a challenge to keep their clubs in existence."

A NIFL Task Force is currently collating data from member clubs to assess the potential damage to the game and preliminary talks have started with the Irish FA about a strategy to mitigate against disaster.

Once a business case for support is drawn up, it will be presented to the IFA to make a proposal to the Minister for Sport, Caral Ni Chuilin.

The Department for Communities (DfC) has already pledged a £6m relief fund open to all football clubs, but if spectators are not allowed back into grounds for a significant length of time, further support will be required.

By comparison, the DfC has pledged £33m to the arts sector and £5.5m to a Creative Support fund, while the FAI in the Republic of Ireland has been promised £5.3m from the government in Dublin, plus £5m for the FAI, GAA and IRFU.