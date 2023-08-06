Irish League clubs to be hit with points deductions as part of NIFL’s ‘tapping up’ crackdown

Previous rules regarding 'tapping up' were found to be ineffective

Irish League clubs found guilty of ‘tapping players up’ will be liable to a points deduction this season, Sunday Life Sport can reveal.

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) is determined to tackle the illegal practice of negotiating with players who are under contract at a rival club.

‘Tapping’ or ‘tapping up’, while banned, is a common practice in football at all levels in all parts of the world.

But as the popularity of the Irish League increases and more clubs move to a full-time footing, NIFL feels there is too much tapping up taking place.

Last season, one club — Crusaders — made a complaint to the Irish FA about one of their players allegedly being tapped up by a rival club.

But the rules were deemed inadequate to deal with the issue effectively and nothing happened.

Now NIFL have amended their own rules and regulations and will take on responsibility for dealing with any future instances within their jurisdiction.

It is now within the remit of NIFL to hand out either a financial penalty or a points deduction for any club found guilty of breaking the rules.

“We at NIFL and all our member clubs are continually working hard to make our game more professional,” said a NIFL spokesperson. “And that includes tightening the rules where necessary. Our rules are reviewed every year and this year we recognised the rule dealing with such matters was inadequate, we reviewed it and we tightened it.

“Now, if a club makes a complaint about an illegal approach, NIFL will investigate, and if a club is found guilty, NIFL have the power to issue either a monetary fine or a points deduction if the transgression is severe enough.”

Rule 10 of NIFL’s Player Registration Regulations states;

10. Right of Approach

‘A Club intending to conclude a contract with a player who is at present under written contract with another club is obliged to inform the club and the player in writing before commencing negotiations with either of them.

‘The player shall only be free to conclude a contract with another club if his contract with his present club has expired or will expire within six months.

‘All correspondence in this regard must be sent by special delivery post to the player, the club and to the Irish Football Association. Any club wishing to register a player whose contract with his current club will expire within six months shall be permitted to register such player under a pre contract agreement to commence on the day following the expiry of his current contract, in accordance with the procedures detailed in Rule 4. Club secretaries shall be permitted to request details of the expiry dates of any player’s registration.’

The old regulations, meanwhile, stated;

‘Any club found making an illegal approach to a player of another club will be fined in the sum of £5,000 with £4,000 going to the club that has lost the player, and £1,000 going to the NIFL.

‘Any club wishing to lodge a complaint with the League regarding an alleged illegal approach shall submit such complaint in writing by special delivery post to the League Chief Executive accompanied by a fee of £250.

‘At the same time, a copy of the complaint must be forwarded by special delivery post to the club complained against.’

The new, updated regulation states;

‘The NIFL Board will deal with such complaints and any club found guilty of making an illegal approach to a player of another club will face a sanction from the NIFL Board. The NIFL Board will have such powers to impose either a mandatory or points deduction sanction to the guilty club.’

Seasoned insiders in the game believe NIFL knows it is impossible to eradicate the practice completely, but see the move as a powerful deterrent.

“You’re never going to cut it out of the game but recruitment is an increasingly crucial aspect of the game here and that can lead to tapping up,” said one source.

“Being fined £5,000 is not as much of a deterrent as losing points that could prove to be the difference in the title race, or the relegation fight.”

NIFL, in conjunction with the IFA, held a training day for clubs last Sunday, during which all new regulations were discussed.