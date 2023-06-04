Irish League coaches can learn from former stars on IFA courses: Sean-Paul Murray

The Irish Football Association’s Head of Coach Education Sean-Paul Murray believes bringing world famous names to Belfast can only help improve the standard of coaching in the Irish League.

Last week, the Irish FA staged their highly-regarded UEFA Pro Diploma course which attracted Champions League winner Ronny Johnsen to Northern Ireland, as well as ex-Premier League stars Joey Barton, Andy Impey, Steve Watson and Antoine Sibierski.

Former Lisburn Distillery manager Murray believes the Northern Irish coaches on the course can learn from mixing with the ex-Premier League stars.

Murray explained: “Attracting big names with experiences which are significantly higher than those in our domestic game is a way of helping to drive up standards here.

“It’s a way to give examples to domestic coaches of the very highest standards and the very highest practices.

“There are Northern Irish coaches on these courses mixing with elite players, having conversations and working in tandem with them. It drives up their standards and increases their knowledge base.”

Murray believes the knowledge exchange can only help Irish League clubs develop their training models. In recent years, Crusaders, Glentoran, Larne and Linfield have become full-time with Cliftonville expected to follow a similar path.

“We have a handful of clubs in the Irish League moving towards a professional environment, but do they actually understand what a professional environment looks like? If you don’t know what best practice looks like, it is hard to apply it,” he said.

“So what we’re doing on this course is demonstrating what we believe is best practice for the Irish League.

“In the context of the Irish League, you must be realistic as there will always be financial limitations but working alongside experienced ex-pros is a great way for our coaches to learn what professional looks like at an elite level. Even when we go for a meal and a couple of drinks, everyone learns from each other’s experiences.

“We’re creating an environment which is as professional as any course anywhere in Europe. It’s an open process that is conducive to learning.”

Murray — who replaced former Bangor boss Nigel Best as the Head of Coach Education last year — is determined to improve the standard of coaching within Irish League clubs.

He said: “We’re putting a lot of emphasis on club-based education. We’re now getting out around the country and working with clubs to help educate their coaches, to raise the standard across the board.

“Unfortunately, what we’re finding is that some clubs are preparing for their next fixture while training on half a pitch. And the coaches have a limited time with their players.

“We’re helping the coaches still find a way to get their points across with those restrictions, with creative thinking.

“We do a lot post-course with our coaches to help them. But what I always say to anyone who comes on our courses, it’s your education. You own it. We guide, help and support them but ultimately it comes down to the coaches desire to want to learn.”