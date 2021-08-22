Irish League Fantasy Football 21/22: How to enter with cash prizes up for grabs in BetMcLean.com Sunday Life competition

Can you find room in your budget to secure the services of Glentoran’s Shay McCartan?

You’ve patiently waited as managers up and down the land assembled their squads for the season ahead and now it’s your turn.

We’ve once again teamed up with our friends at BetMcLean.com to deliver the return of our hugely popular Fantasy Football competition, offering you the opportunity to land major cash prizes by demonstrating your knowledge of the Danske Bank Premiership.

In addition to dishing out a fantastic £2,500 to the overall winner, our runner-up will pocket a welcome £500 and the boss in third place will earn £100 —the same amount we’ll be sending in the direction of the manager whose team accumulates the most points over the course of any given month.

Having allowed you to spread your wings with greater flexibility in formation in the last few seasons, we’re retaining the option for you to go 4-4-2, 4-3-3, 4-5-1, 5-3-2, 5-4-1 or 3-4-3 — which means you have some big decisions to make over where you think there are most points to be won.

Another recent amendment we’re sticking with is the option to amend your team as the campaign progresses, meaning you’re not necessarily stuck with the same XI until the January Transfer Window opens.

Between now and December 31, you can make three new signings any time you like. One of your defenders injured? Take him out and slot someone else in.

Striker misfiring? Replace him with someone in better form.

You can make all three changes at once or if you’d prefer to be a bit more methodical, maybe opt for one every few weeks until January.

The only thing you must be aware of is that any new recruits cannot tip your wage bill over the £3,500 budget we’re setting — and your team must still conform to the rule that restricts you to one representative per Premiership club.

Don’t forget your assistant manager could be a valuable mine for a consistent points return, so be sure to choose wisely.

Your entry

Entries will be accepted via email only (send to: slfantasyfootball@sundaylife.co.uk) and must be received by 7.45pm this coming Friday, August 27. Entries should include:

Team name

Formation

11 players

1 Assistant manager

Your total wage bill

Your name

Your address

Contact telephone number

Irish League club you support

Twitter handle (optional)

Player and assistant manager wages

Rulebook

Selection must consist of one goalkeeper, the specific amount of defenders, midfielders and forwards pertaining to your formation (4-4-2, 4-3-3, 4-5-1, 5-3-2, 5-4-1 or 3-4-3) and an assistant manager.

No more than one representative per Danske Bank Premiership club

Wage bill cannot exceed £3,500

One entry per person

Entries received after 7.45pm on Friday, August 27 will not be considered

Transfers

You can make up to three transfers between now and December 31 – if one of your players loses form, moves away from the Premiership or if you just fancy mixing things up, simply send us an email to say who you’re removing from your team and who you want to replace him with. But remember the wage bill and one-representative-per-club rule will still apply. Should one of your selected players move to another Premiership club, you will not be penalised for breaching this rule.

Further details of our mid-season Transfer Window will be unveiled in January.

Terms and conditions

BetMcLean.com’s Sunday Life Fantasy Football is open to entrants aged 18+ and all applications must adhere to the guidelines expressed in both the ‘Rulebook’ and ‘Your entry’ panels above.

In circumstances where more than one entry is tied on a potential prize-winning score, classification will be determined by which team carries the lowest wage total.

None of the wages listed are representative of players’ real-life earnings and have been assigned to ensure a competitive Fantasy Football market.

Full terms and conditions: