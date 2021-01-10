Irish League forced to wait and see as powers that be hope latest stoppage will last just two weeks

Rory Hale and Robbie Weir clash in the final game before lockdown between Coleraine and Crusaders

When the final whistle blew at Solitude in the north Belfast derby yesterday, the curtain came down on Irish League matches for the next fortnight.

That's the official line, with the Northern Ireland Football League hoping to resume playing on January 23, though the top brass at NIFL and the bigwigs at the Irish FA know the break could end up being longer.

Should positive coronavirus cases across the country continue to rise and fears increase, it may be February or beyond when top-flight football returns.

NIFL Chairman Gerard Lawlor said: "We will monitor everything on a daily basis. We are hoping and praying things get better for everyone but appreciate, in terms of the League, we may have to take further action."

"The message we've heard from players is that they would like some form of testing.

"For a minimum of six weeks, I would like to think we would look at some sort of testing regime."

On the costs involved for such a programme, he added: "Money has got to out the window a bit in order to save lives."

Already this season, several matches have been postponed due to Covid cases at various clubs. Many in the game feel it is fortunate there has not been more.

By the time the Premiership is back, Covid-19 testing will be in place for players, coaches and referees - as a NIFL statement put it - "to ensure a safe return to play".

It can be hard to keep up with the often confusing nature of the restrictions from Stormont but, in the latest batch, the all-clear was given for the Danske Bank Premiership to continue minus fans.

With Covid figures in Northern Ireland increasing at an alarming rate and pressure coming from high-profile players on social media such as Crusaders goalkeeper Sean O'Neill and Coleraine's Jamie Glackin plus Larne owner Kenny Bruce and fans about postponing the season for a few weeks, Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey offering a common sense approach on the importance of health and safety, and the NI Referees' Association outlining their concern for members without Covid testing in the game, the heat was on the football authorities.

Radio Ulster's influential Stephen Nolan Show taking a keen interest in the story also focused minds.

The powers-that-be at NIFL knew they had to take action off the field to halt the action on it.

It should be noted that there were some players, managers and referees content to continue and that earlier in the week the majority of clubs made it plain they were in favour of ploughing ahead for fear that if they stop now, there were no guarantees about when they would play again.

But following a series of high-level meetings at NIFL and the IFA on Friday, the two-week break from playing - and one-week's break from training - was decided with Premiership clubs informed that night. It was broadly accepted the correct call had been made.

Before the return, with the IFA and NIFL having to come to an arrangement relating to the funding of the Covid tests across the Premiership, tighter coronavirus protocols are expected to be in place for clubs with punishments on the cards if they are not adhered to.