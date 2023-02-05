Irish League is consistently being let down by Sky’s poor live coverage

There was barely a spectator to be seen in Sky Sports’ broadcast of Glentoran’s clash with Crusaders

Either do it properly or don’t do it at all.

That’s the message I would like to send out to those men in suits at Sky Sports who are responsible for the coverage of Irish League games — because, quite frankly, more often than not it is awful.

We currently have the very best value for money football product in the UK and I make absolutely no apology for saying that. Of course I welcome all the constructive coverage we can get but, by the same token, the very least we deserve is that all of that coverage is done properly, otherwise it sends out completely the wrong message to everyone who watches and listens.

For various reasons, I don’t get to watch all of the televised Irish League games, but I did get the chance to catch last week’s clash between Glentoran and Crusaders and I will get straight to the point here — I thought it was rubbish.

Admittedly the game itself was not the best; both of the teams involved are capable of much better. The quality of players on view would have indicated this would be a cracker but, unfortunately, too many of them didn’t perform to their best on the night.

Nevertheless, Sky Sports’ coverage did absolutely nothing to enhance a product which everyone in the Irish League has worked bloody hard to improve.

It was nothing whatsoever to do with the commentary team of Paul Gilmour and Stephen Craigan, far from it.

Paul is a proper football commentator who actually cut his teeth here in Northern Ireland with BBC Radio Ulster Sportsound and he knows our game well.

Co-commentator Craigan is another who I rate highly — he’s very accomplished, knowledgeable, easy on the ear and knows his stuff.

So there I was, sat in a comfy chair with a big mug of tea, full of anticipation for what had all the ingredients of being a great evening’s entertainment between two of our top teams, when the first sight to greet me was the Sky cameras trained on the one side of the ground which was practically deserted. How come?

I’ve always been of the opinion that the Sky coverage smacks of a ‘couldn’t be bothered’ attitude, though I hope I’m wrong. But why on earth did a crew from a massive company like Sky point their cameras at an empty area of the ground rather than the opposite side, which has the double decker grandstand which I am reliably informed was packed with supporters?

Quite honestly, their match camera position sent out the completely wrong message to everyone around the world who had tuned in. It looked and sounded dreadful.

The Oval is a stadium I always enjoyed playing in, it is still one of my favourites and it has a great atmosphere. But like many others, it is now a tired stadium, desperately in need of major refurbishment, and Sky Sports did absolutely nothing to enhance their programme — or indeed our product — by training their cameras on the worst side of the ground for the entire game.

That just smacks of a massive conglomerate who have a contract and an obligation to cover a certain amount of Irish League games, but they do it in such a hurried manner that it seems they can’t wait to get in, get it done and get out again.

In truth, it does nothing for Irish League football.

So while I am always delighted and extremely grateful to see our game get the proper coverage it so richly deserves, it really bugs me when I see it done poorly, particularly when it’s being beamed all over by a company as big as Sky Sports.

So to those who control the decision making with regard to their coverage of the Danske Bank Premiership, I say either do it properly or don’t do it at all.

Harry Gregg Foundation is thriving

As chair of the Harry Gregg Foundation, I was absolutely blown away this week when I was presented with the new figures we now cater for.

On Saturday mornings, we now have a total of 120 teams from right across Northern Ireland playing football at the University of Ulster Coleraine campus which represents approximately 1800 children all availing of our facility.

Then, for the younger kids, we provide an indoor facility at ‘Score’ in Coleraine for a further 30 teams representing another 350 children plus an additional 11aSide programme at the weekend with approximately 1300 kids taking part.

Friday evening past heralded the return of the Under-11 and Under-13s girls centre at the university campus which facilitates football for a further 150 girls.

Then, not forgetting the Foundation’s ongoing disability programme, also at the university, on Wednesday evenings, catering for approximately 70 children and young adults.

These are incredible figures in anybody’s language and I don’t mind admitting I was astonished when I studied just how numbers are increasing year on year. We now have an estimated 3,670 children and young adults playing football under the Harry Gregg banner and all provided by a wonderful team of volunteers on a properly structured platform.

I think I see a wry smile on a big man looking down on us all, and why not, it’s exactly what the great man (right) would have hoped for. Dare to dream.

We need to local for Under-21 job

I have a tendency to call a spade a spade, it’s how I am and I guess it’s how I’ve always been.

That’s why I am extremely lucky to have a boss at Sunday Life who continually keeps me in check with regard to what is or is not acceptable to say in this column. But for him, I would probably have been sacked by everyone I do work for — or I’d have been in every court in the land by now facing charges of libel or defamation!

Such is life nowadays that we are all having to choose our words very carefully otherwise we could end up being sued.

Practically every word we say now is open to scrutiny like never before and so much of what we say can now be deemed offensive to someone somewhere.

Personally speaking — and I emphasise ‘personally’ — I feel people are much too easily offended nowadays, in fact I genuinely feel there is no such thing as freedom of speech anymore, it’s meaning has long gone in my book.

Yes, there are times when my boss at Sunday Life has had to pull some of my stuff — too close to the knuckle and may be seen as defamatory, so it’s best for us all not to go there for fear of a legal reaction.

Sexism, racism, sectarianism, victimisation, you name it, it can all be filled with trepidation as it is currently a media minefield out there, so the day of calling a spade a spade is long gone.

However, hopefully without offending anyone, now that we have a managerial vacancy at Under-21 international level, can I recommend to the Irish Football Association that we go local this time?

We have several outstanding candidates such as Grant McCann, Tommy Wright and the forgotten man, Jim Magilton. Any of these would surely prove a popular choice.

They all know what Northern Ireland football is all about and just how important it is to the people. They have all worn the shirt with pride and they know exactly what that means to so many — so please shop local where possible.