Irish League Lives: Conor Downey on how he dismissed shot at full-time game over prank call concerns

Everyone receives hoax telephone calls from time to time. If it's not a financial jackpot you've won, it's someone enquiring about a car accident that never happened.

When Conor Downey took a call, the voice on the other end offered him a chance to join Oldham Athletic.

Thinking it was one of his Cliftonville team-mates having a laugh, he told the caller he wasn't interested - or words to that effect.

Conor was in his second spell with the Reds and producing the form that had cross-channel clubs hovering.

When that call finally came, Conor was quick to hang up.

"For some reason, the guy contacted me instead of the club," recalls Conor.

"He said he'd watched me 12 times and thought I'd be able to do a job. I reckoned it was one of the boys. 'Aye right, thanks but no thanks', I told him.

"It wasn't until my uncle, Stephen Brown, who played in the Irish League, telephoned me to say the call was legit. He knew about it.

"When I finally got talking to the Oldham guy, he invited me over for a trial, but I wasn't having that. I was 24 years of age - my days of trials were over. I asked him to make a judgment on the 12 games he watched."

With Linfield, Glentoran, Portadown, Derry City and Bohemians all in the chasing pack, Conor was duly lured to Windsor Park by the persuasive tongue of David Jeffrey in January 2007.

He says: "I explained about the interest from Oldham and had it written into my contract that if they came back for me, I could move."

After what had been a football rollercoaster, Conor reckoned he reached the pinnacle - even though the Latics offer was still pulling at his heart strings.

"I'd had so many ups and downs, the Linfield move was the right fit," he says.

"During my early days, my first knock back came when I was left out of the County Antrim side for the opening match in the Under-16 Milk Cup tournament against Man United.

"Joe McCall told me he wanted to go with Nathan McConnell and Glenn McCord, who played together at Linfield. I was hurt.

"After that, I went to Northampton Town on trial. I was there for a couple of weeks, but I became homesick. Some of the English boys were not so friendly either. I felt like an outsider.

The Reds helped me fall in love with the game again after what happened at Northampton. Wee Tommy, God rest him, had a massive impact on me. He was always relaxed, he let me play football

"The club wanted me back, but there was no chance. I lost interest in the game after that. I began going out at weekends and enjoying myself, what teenagers do."

But the landscape soon changed when Cliftonville came knocking.

"I started off in the Under-18 team, but quickly progressed to the reserves, who were managed by Tommy Breslin," remembers Conor.

"Within 12 months, I was on the periphery of the first team. I made my debut against Ballymena United - Lawrence Stitt and Mal Donaghy were in charge.

"The Reds helped me fall in love with the game again after what happened at Northampton. Wee Tommy, God rest him, had a massive impact on me. He was always relaxed, he let me play football."

With the Reds preparing for a UEFA Intertoto Cup tie against Tiligul Tiraspol - and a trip to Moldova looming - Conor blotted his copybook.

He laughs: "Although I'd broken into the first team, I was still playing Summer League football at Ormeau Park. Unfortunately, I sustained ankle ligament damage. When I reported to Solitude, Stitty and Mal went berserk.

"My ankle didn't heal in time, but I was taken along for the experience.

"After that, I really knuckled down and became an established first-team member. I was pipped by Peter McCann (Portadown) for the Young Player of the Year award in 2002.

"It was then that Burnley offered me the opportunity of a week's trial, which turned into two weeks.

"I got the shock of my life when Cliftonville chairman Hugh McCartan arrived over there.

"He just said to me, 'They really like you'. I thought a deal was imminent. I was carrying a little groin niggle and Burnley began treating me. They offered me the chance to stay on (for treatment) or go home as it was near the end of the season. They said they were monitoring the injury."

However, over that summer, Conor gambled on a football dream in America - a decision that backfired big style.

"I turned down an opportunity the previous year, but when it was offered again, I accepted," he explains.

"It was a three-year scholarship at William Carey University in Mississippi. I thought I'd still be young enough to join Burnley on my return. I lasted merely five months, it was a disaster.

"There were a lot of lies told about money and other things. My one big regret is that I never took up the Burnley offer."

It was all change when Conor returned home, with Marty Tabb in the managerial hotseat at Solitude.

"The club was battling relegation," he adds. "I didn't really hit it off under Tabber. I didn't react well to his coaching. He eventually got rid of me, Ronan Scannell and Fra Murphy.

"Again, I was disillusioned, but a telephone call from Paul Kirk cheered me up. He brought me to Lisburn Distillery. His coaching and training methods were excellent."

When Tabb and Cliftonville parted ways, new boss Liam Beckett brought Conor back to Solitude.

"He moved me to midfield," beams Conor.

"He started me in a midweek game at Limavady United and I had a stormer. Liam was a breath of fresh air at the club.

"He trusted his players. I liked his approach. I was really sorry when he left, he was just what I needed at that time in my career."

Conor's progress continued under Beckett's former assistant Eddie Patterson, who promoted Breslin as his No.2.

"We began challenging the Big Two for trophies, reaching Finals and winning at the likes of Windsor Park and The Oval," says Conor. "We played the Blues' clean sweep team early in the season and beat them 3-0. Paul McAreavey said no team had ever embarrassed them like we did - even in Europe.

Looking back, football was my idol, but I believe God removed that from my life for a while so that I could truly listen and think about the meaning of life

"We then had a great run in the League Cup, topping our group before beating Lisburn Distillery and Crusaders to reach the Final. We tortured Glentoran, but Gary Hamilton did what he does best and he grabbed the winner."

It was on the back of his stellar displays that the cross-channel scouts began hovering and, following that mistaken identity telephone call, Conor moved on to the Blues.

He adds: "In my fifth game against Glentoran in the Setanta Cup in March 2007, I snapped my knee. It was my cruciate ligament. That was me out for 10 months. Suddenly, all my options were gone - it was a long road back.

"When I did regain my fitness, I struggled to get into the side because of the form of McAreavey and Michael Gault. When I asked for a move, Big Davy almost threw me out of his office.

"Deep down, the big man knew where I was coming from - there was just no room for me in my position.

"The night the transfer window closed, Gerard Lawlor (Cliftonville chairman) appeared in Davy's office. The deal was done there and then for me to return to the Reds."

Conor, a fitness coach for Belfast City Council, is now a committed Christian - the result of him being presented with a bible by his former Reds team-mate Nathan McConnell.

"He told me to take his home," he concludes. "I began to have deeper thoughts on Christianity.

"Looking back, football was my idol, but I believe God removed that from my life for a while so that I could truly listen and think about the meaning of life.

"My wife Shannon became a Christian two years back and we are involved in work in west Belfast.

"We have a small group, they are very faithful - we don't believe in denominationalism.

"Christians should be like a family, come together and meet like a family.

"We meet in the Farset Centre on the Springfield Road on Sunday morning, and we have some weekly bible studies in the Whiterock Community Centre. We encourage people to study the bible for themselves."

÷ One of Conor's first junior clubs was Newhill, who also produced the likes of Paul McAreavey, Billy Joe Burns, Kevin Braniff, Declan Caddell and Ciaran Caldwell.

÷ After an injury-hit second spell at Cliftonville, he had stints with Newry, Ballymena United, Donegal Celtic and Ards.

÷ Conor was coaxed out of retirement by Larne boss Tiernan Lynch in August 2017.

SPEAKS TO ALEX MILLS