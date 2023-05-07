Irish League Lives: David McAlinden nearly talked way out of Cliftonville move

David McAlinden went on to play for and manage Carrick Rangers

David McAlinden had two spells at Cliftonville during his playing days

His timing may not have been the best, but he has no regrets.

David McAlinden departed Cliftonville in the summer of 2012, even though the late, great Tommy Breslin had tabled an offer to keep him at the club.

Twelve months on, the champagne corks were popping as the Irish League title returned to Solitude following a 15-year drought.

There are no grey areas where McAlinden is concerned — he’s a straight talker and calls a spade a spade. He’s perhaps a little too honest for his own good.

The former Shankill Road man knew his playing days were numbered and didn’t want to take a wage without earning it.

Having previously played for Cliftonville between 2006-09, he returned to north Belfast “as a favour” to Breslin.

“Bressie had a few injuries and he needed someone until the end of the season,” laughs David.

“I told him I was struggling with a knee problem and was carrying a bit of weight.

“Typical Bressie, he said, ‘What’s the worst that can happen?’ I went back until the end of the season simply for him. He then wanted me to stay on for another year. I knew that I physically couldn’t do three or four nights and a Saturday.

“Even though Bressie signed Marc Smyth and Jaimie McGovern, he said the offer was still there. I was relieved, to be honest, it was my get out. I wished them well and we all know what happened over the next few years.”

It was the final curtain call on a rollercoaster playing career that began as a raw 16-year-old at Ballymena United.

“Joe McCall poached about seven of us from the County Antrim Milk Cup team,” adds David.

“Nigel Best was manager. When he was sacked, Kenny Shiels came in. He gave me my debut when I was only 17.

“We were relegated that season. Kenny then had to rebuild for the Championship. He brought in Paul Byrne to play centre-back. Even though he was coming towards the end of his career, he was still a brilliant player. Players began arriving regularly — from everywhere.

“It got to the stage where I thought it would be time to move on. Kenny, however, gave me a handwritten letter, stating he was sorry to see me go, which I thought was a nice gesture.

“Looking back, I probably should have stayed. It was probably my shotgun personality, I tended to make decisions in the spur of the moment. I wanted everything there and then.”

There were no shortage of offers, but it was Crusaders boss Alan Dornan who won the race for his signature.

“I found myself rubbing shoulders with Jeff Spiers,” he goes on. “Spiersy looked after me. We would have a packet of crisps and a Lucozade after training.

“Being from the Shankill, I was a Linfield fan. I had grown up watching the likes of Jeff. As an 18-year-old, it was brilliant being in his company. I used to ask him all these random questions. He has a very dry sense of humour and he was probably taking the p*** out of me most of the time, but he was great.

“I remember playing against Linfield around April time. The pitch was as hard as a brick. Jeff always did his own little bit of a warm-up. I strolled out, looking like I was some sort of player, with tape around my ankles, gleaming boots and socks up around my knees, thinking I was a footballer.

“Jeff said, ‘What are those on your feet?’ I said, ‘Football boots’. He asked if they were mouldies. I answered, ‘Yes, the ground is like a rock’. He said, ‘Go in and get them changed now’. I thought he was messing and began laughing.

“He said, ‘Go and get studs on because you are not playing beside me wearing mouldie boots’. I wasn’t going to say no to Jeff Spiers, so I had to sneak in and change my boots. He may have been coming to the end of his career, but he was still amazing.”

With Crusaders struggling, David lasted merely one season at Seaview.

“Tommy Kincaid brought me to Glenavon, they were in the Championship,” he recalls.

“Ironically, we were pushing at the top of the table and duly played against the Crues in the promotion/relegation Play-Off.

“I think we drew at Mourneview Park. Tommy pulled me to the side prior to the return match. I’m thinking, ‘He’s going to chop me’. Instead, he asked me to play centre-forward.

“He wanted someone to challenge Jeff because he had been so dominant in the air in the first game. I thought, ‘I’ve seen what Jeff does to centre-forwards and how he treats them’.

“I played at Seaview and we won 1-0. Glenavon were promoted. Stephen Baxter had been appointed as successor to Dornan in a bid to stave off relegation, but I didn’t take any joy in relegating the Crues.”

Things didn’t go according to plan for Glenavon in the top flight.

David goes on: “Tommy didn’t start very well and was sacked. Jimmy Brown came in — he immediately made me captain. We weren’t brilliant, but we had a decent side.

“We played Portadown in a mid-Ulster derby on Boxing Day and, had we won, we’d have been top of the table. They beat us and we never won again until late in the season. We ended up just about avoiding relegation.

“There was talk about me going to Cliftonville, but I remained loyal to Glenavon and to Jimmy. I’d signed a two-year contract.

“I was in Cyprus on holiday when Browner got the sack. Collie Malone took over. It was clear since I set foot back on the training ground that Collie didn’t want me there.

“Randomly, I received a telephone call to see if I would be interested in Cliftonville, Eddie Patterson was boss.

“It was a bit weird because not long before that, we played the Reds and there was a bust-up right in front of the dugout. Eddie was sent off and there was a bit of afters.

“I remember walking off and Eddie was standing on top of the steps outside the dressing room, he was obviously waiting for me — not to fight, but to speak to me.

“We duly met in a Belfast bar. I remember saying to Eddie, ‘Declan O’Hara and I are probably going to be the two slowest centre-backs in the League’. I asked him if he was sure what he was after — I was almost talking myself out of a move.

“Thankfully, Eddie saw something in me and I had three brilliant years there — the best years of my playing days.

“I was injury-free for a lot of the time and played my best football.

“We had John Connolly, Liam Fleming, Ronan Scannell, me, Deckie, Barry Holland, Barry Johnston, Conor Downey, George McMullan, Kieran O’Connor, Fra Murphy, Sean Friars.

“We pushed at the top of the table for a few years and were beaten in a few Irish Cup Semi-Finals. My best football memory was playing in Europe.

“I think it was the last year of the Intertoto Cup. We were drawn against FC Dinaburg of Latvia. We drew at Windsor Park, Kieran O’Connor scored. We went out there to beat them 1-0, Mark Holland scored with a header.

“It was the first ever Cliftonville team to win in Europe. I was always so close with (physio) Freddie Jardine because he was at Cliftonville when my dad was there. I always had that connection.

“Everyone was going mental after the result. There were loads of fans plus all the wives and girlfriends.

“I looked across the pitch and Freddie was collecting the water bottles. I went over to see him and he was standing with tears in his eyes — he told me to go away in no uncertain terms. We just shared a hug and I left him on his own. It was a brilliant memory for me.

“It’s something that can’t be taken away from me, being part of the first Cliftonville team to win in Europe. I still have my jersey at home. The club were good enough to let us keep it.”

Although carrying a knee injury, Davy had sporadic spells at Lisburn Distillery, Carrick Rangers and Ards before he found himself back at Solitude in a coaching capacity.

He concludes: “Michael Press asked me to help him with the reserve team at Cliftonville, that was the path I was wanting to go down. I enjoyed working with the kids at the club and it helped get me on the managerial ladder.”