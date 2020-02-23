Irish League Lives: Herbie Barr hurt after being ‘shabbily treated’ over dismissal by IFA

Former FIFA International referee Herbie Barr at home in Bangor. Photo by Peter Morrison

He may have rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in the game, travelled the world and represented our wee country with distinction, but it wasn't enough to prevent Herbie Barr being axed by his own football association!

Having played for Carrick Rangers before going on to referee at international level, the Bangor man is an encyclopedia of knowledge, which stems from his days at Orangefield High School. He believes that period moulded him into the person he is today.

Herbie enhanced his education at Stranmillis College, resulting in him gaining his one and only teaching post at Dundonald High School - a position he proudly held for 34 years.

He managed to juggle full-time employment with a job he loved and cherished - refereeing.

His role ferried him to every corner of Europe and latterly to Saudi Arabia, working with one of the all-time great officials, Howard Webb.

Not bad for a wee lad from east Belfast who, being a Glentoran fan - and in his own words - had red blood gushing through his veins, "tinged with shades of green and black!"

"I had an amazing school experience that had a lasting effect," states Herbie.

"We had a remarkable group of teachers, guided by a wonderful headmaster in the late John Malone. He had a vision of what post-primary education should be, he was way ahead of his time.

"I'm so proud I attended the same school as so many people who went on to achieve so much, including Jake Gallagher, Van Morrison, Roy Coyle, Paul Acheson, Barry Gorman, the late Sam McCready, the great actor and playwright John Hewitt and Brian Keenan."

Having moved to Stranmillis College, Herbie soon demonstrated he could also handle himself on the football pitch.

"I spent 10 years in B Division football playing for Stranmillis, coached by Roy Millar," he recalls.

"I think Roy appreciated my limited ability, a left-back turned centre-forward. There were some very strong sides in the division - Larne, Dundela, the RUC and Ballyclare Comrades."

When Millar was lured to Carrick in 1981, Herbie wasn't far behind.

He goes on: "Carrick was a club with a big reputation, having won the Irish Cup in 1976. I went into a team with Alan McFall, Geordie Hunter, Tommy Pearson, Paul Rodgers, Stevie Conville, Jeff Aiken, John McPolin. It was quite daunting.

"I scored a hat-trick on my debut. There ended the story because they signed Marty Malone. When he arrived, I couldn't get into the team. My dear friend Jimmy Brown came back to manage Carrick later that season. He disposed of my services."

The decision did Herbie a favour in many ways because he then devoted his time to refereeing.

"Because of my job, I became involved with the Schools' Football Association," he adds.

"I have so much admiration and respect for stalwarts who give up their time voluntarily to develop schoolboy football.

"That journey led me to being chairman of the Schools' FA. Later on, I became chairman of the Schools' International Board.

"I have officiated in over 100 Schoolboy international games. Having refereed so prominently at that level, I thought I'd give the Irish League a go, so I took up an opportunity with the Irish FA. I moved through the ranks very quickly.

"I was extremely fortunate to be involved with what was a strong group of referees of that era. Without mentioning names, during the '80s and '90s there was a lot of quality.

"My involvement lasted for almost two decades. Back then, a senior referee officiated only one Irish Cup Final. I took charge of the 1997 game between Cliftonville and Glenavon. Tony Grant hit the winner for the Lurgan Blues."

Herbie Barr

Herbie rolls his eyes when asked about his favourite moments.

He sighs: "Sometimes you remember a lesser game in a different country that you'd perhaps never visit, Iceland or Albania. Being a Manchester United nut, I refereed Paul McGrath's testimonial at the old Lansdowne Road. There were 50,000 fans packed in.

"It was a Republic XI against an English National Lottery XI, which included many legends of the game.

"McGrath wasn't the fittest. He came on for the last 12 minutes or so - the crowd started chanting his name. It was magical.

"Another favourite was a World Cup qualifier between France and Israel in Paris. I was fourth official, Alan Snoddy was in the middle. It was before the American World Cup. France were beaten and then they lost to Bulgaria, which meant they failed to qualify."

When Herbie hung up the whistle in 2003, he took on the post of Elite Referee Observer.

"It was a role I enjoyed," he admits.

"I did struggle at times when advising referees as to what was best in terms of applying law, as opposed to what was best in managing the game. The game is not all about the rulebook and applying law.

"In my latter years, I also took on the role of Elite Fitness Coach. It was a privilege to work with Alan Snoddy, who was the Referees' Development Officer. His dedication and professionalism were an example to behold.

"It was through his guidance we were able to develop and progress the referees' fitness programme to an unprecedented level."

Herbie combined both roles while working on the UEFA Core Programme - the Centre of Refereeing Excellence.

"I retired from teaching around 12 years ago, so it made things a bit easier," he laughs.

"I worked on that Core scheme for five years. It was launched by David Elleray and based in Geneva.

"It was to prepare young referees who had FIFA international potential.

"I was honoured to be a Core number one.

"The most notable participants were Michael Oliver, who referees in the English Premier League, and also Szymon Marciniak from Poland, who is a World Cup ref.

"I feel ridiculously privileged to have worked alongside David Elleray, who is one of the most dedicated and professional people that I have ever been associated with."

Unfortunately, Herbie fell out of favour with the IFA hierarchy four years back. Suddenly, they required someone with a 'scientific and analytical' background to fill the post of fitness coach.

"I could say a lot but, after 40 years of very good service, I was very shabbily treated," adds Herbie.

"Irrespective of who was responsible, it angered me that the IFA values of being 'professional in all that they do' were not evident.

"It's also my feeling that if the referees' committee had been more honest and acted with integrity, then I might still be involved.

"Because other federations had sports scientists working as fitness coaches, the Irish FA referees' committee thought they needed someone with a similar background.

"Can I understand that? Yes, I can. But it was the manner in which they went about their business which left a sour taste. I wasn't the first to be ill-treated - and I'll not be the last."

As one door slammed in Herbie's face, another one swung opened.

He continues: "No sooner had I stopped, my good friend Howard Webb was on the telephone offering me a post in Saudi Arabia.

"We first met at the Ballymena Schools' Under-16 international tournament, organised by the Schools' FA in conjunction with Ballymena Borough Council.

"When Howard gave up the Premier League, he went to Saudi to set up a referees' department. He asked me to go out and help him. It was the most fantastic experience of my life.

"It was incredible to work at that level with someone so capable in every facet of the game."

Realising there was a shortage of elite referees' assessors, even though the hurt remained over the way things had ended previously, Herbie swallowed his pride before Christmas and penned a letter to the IFA offering his services.

"I was in two minds whether to post it, but I did. I received a terse negative reply from Trevor Moutray, the head of refereeing at the IFA," adds Herbie.

"It's clear they didn't want me back - 'thanks, but no thanks' was the theme.

"As I got older, I appreciated the things I took for granted. Between work and refereeing, I was on the road for 40 years and took for granted the support of my wife Helen.

"We now have nine grandchildren and we are doing the school runs every day.

"I've also more time to watch my beloved Glentoran. I never made any secret of the fact I was a fan. It's great to see them back to where they should be."

