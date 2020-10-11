Irish League: New coronavirus measures facing supporters for the season ahead

The dawn of a new season usually heralds a reacquaintance with some old traditions - and supporters across the football landscape will have no choice but to grow accustomed to some brand new ones.

For stationed alongside the age-old lucky pants and superstitious pre-match pints are temperature checks, hand sanitising and socially-distanced seating.

No more huddling in a crowd for a weekly catch-up with familiar faces or paying cash at the turnstiles and hoping the operator vastly underestimates your age and hands you a few quid extra change than you were expecting.

Football has had to adapt to mitigate against the threat posed by the Covid-19 virus which brought last season to a premature conclusion and, as sporting venues across the country are repurposed to safely accommodate heavily reduced attendances, let's not forget that it's Irish League clubs who have led the way.

Other sports have welcomed fans back into the fold with mixed results in recent months and, while some of them have garnered negative headlines for a failure to impose restrictions which are supposed to be heavily applied across the board, clubs right throughout the NI Football League structure and below have been quietly showing them how it should be done.

Amid threatening talk of a blanket shutdown on supporters attending sporting events while the NI Executive battle to get the virus under control, it would be nothing short of a travesty if the lengths Irish League clubs went to throughout pre-season saw them tarred with the same brush as other bodies who have demonstrated no such commitment to health and safety protocols.

If you plan to take in a fixture on next weekend's curtain-raising Danske Bank Premiership action, the likelihood is you'll be required to buy a ticket online in advance. There's nothing particularly ground-breaking in that, of course, but it serves the multiple purpose of reducing queues at turnstiles, stops cash being handed from person to person and provides clubs with a database of details for everybody in attendance - a potentially vital component for track and trace purposes.

You'll have your temperature taken before entering the stadium and, after making use of sanitation stations at a designated point, will follow a strict one-way system to a seat or spot on the terrace, where you'll be distanced from those outside your own social bubble.

Stewards and club officials will be on hand to ensure that nobody is tempted to push the boundaries of football's new normal - because, as we've seen in other sports lately, all it takes is one act of dissent for the floodgates to open.

Clubs have done all they can to jump through every hoop necessary for our game to resume and, while you cannot entirely rid football from the threat of a Covid outbreak, it's hard to suggest what more they could reasonably have done.

For supporters so used to attending games week in, week out for as far back as they can remember, the new conditions are a minor inconvenient price to pay for the return of their matchday experience - albeit a vastly modified one.

Some fans, be it for health concerns or ticketing-capacity reasons, may not see a single ball kicked in anger at all this term and we owe it to every single one of them to make sure their club is ready and able to welcome them back when the time eventually comes.

It promises to be a campaign like no other and, speaking as someone who spent ample time designing a fixtures wallchart for a season that's almost certain to be disrupted by the impact of the coronavirus at some stage, the call must go out for supporters up and down the land to show patience and stand up for the Irish League when inevitable difficulties strike.