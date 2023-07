Well, the waiting is almost over, so it’s once again that time of the year when I give my predictions for the new Premiership season. I genuinely feel this campaign is going to be a really tough one to call with, I feel, any one of four teams capable of lifting the Gibson Cup come the close of play. Good luck and every success to all 12 clubs — and please go gently on me as I stick my neck out and as the season unfolds…