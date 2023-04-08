Irish League referees must keep up with the quality on show: Paddy McLaughlin

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin is concerned about the regularity of complaints about the performance of Irish League officials — © Desmond Loughery/ Pacemaker Pres

Paddy McLaughlin has called for the “powers-that-be” to ensure that refereeing standards keep pace with the quality of football on offer in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Though Cliftonville were frustrated with a number of decisions that went against them in Friday night’s 2-2 draw with Coleraine, McLaughlin broadened his outlook to reflect upon the campaign as a whole and acknowledged that it’s not just the Reds who have been left scratching their heads over decisions made by officials.

Two Ronan Hale strikes — the second a heavily-deflected injury-time free-kick — earned the Reds a point from a match McLaughlin felt they should have won but, quizzed on a couple of ref Jamie Robinson’s calls, the Cliftonville boss said: “I think we had a couple of penalty appeals but, as we’ve seen over the course of the season, it takes there to be something blatantly badly obvious for us to get them.

“The 50-50 calls haven’t gone our way over the course of the season, so I’m not too surprised we didn’t get them here.

“We’ve had this conversation before about decisions we keep finding ourselves on the wrong end of, but it doesn’t change anything. There’s no point making too much of it because nobody cares, nothing happens, nothing changes and nobody does anything about it — you’re just told to get on with it, so we have to get on with it.

“There’s a lot of money getting invested, there’s a lot of quality coming into the League and it’s getting quicker and faster but every week, we seem to be having the same discussions about the performance of the referee.

“That’s up to the powers-that-be to sort that out, we’re just disappointed we’ve dropped two points in a game we should have won.”

Not only was this the sides’ fourth consecutive 2-2 draw at Solitude this season, the contest also followed the familiar pattern of the opening goal coming as a result of a defensive error.

Whereas Coleraine gifted Cliftonville early strikes in December’s BetMcLean Cup Semi-Final, January’s Premiership battle and February’s Irish Cup tie, this time it was the Bannsiders who broke the deadlock, Lyndon Kane leathering home from distance with a blast that appeared to catch goalkeeper Nathan Gartside out after Odhran Casey had his pocket picked by Matthew Shevlin.

Ronan Hale equalised at the end of the first half and, after Andy Scott had restored the Bannsiders’ advantage — following a wayward Rory Hale pass that left the hosts exposed — the younger of the siblings rescued a point when his late free-kick got the better of keeper Gareth Deane via a telling deflection off Michael McCrudden.

Oran Kearney was at a loss to explain quite why the teams’ meetings at Solitude this season have proven such madcap affairs.

“I don’t know what it is about these games, it’s very hard to gauge,” he said.

“I even said it in the team talk before the game that there could be no gifts. We’ve come here a few times and given Cliftonville a 1-0 head start with an horrendous error or a crazy goal but this time it was us that took the lead — but these games just keep being ding-dongs.

“They’re exciting for everyone, bar possibly both managers.

“It’s disappointing at the end because we’ve a chance to put the ball out or clear the danger but end up conceding a free-kick and Gareth’s never going to have a chance of saving it with a deflection like that.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 6, Addis 6, Gallagher 6 (Gormley, 64 mins, 6), C Curran 7, Rory Hale 7, R Curran 6 (Parkhouse, 75 mins, 6), R Doherty 7, Casey 7, Turner 7 (Traynor, 72 mins, 6), Ronan Hale 8, Moore 6 (McDonagh, 64 mins, 7). Unused subs: G Doherty, Rocks, Coates.

COLERAINE: Deane 6, Kane 7, D Jarvi 6s, McKendry 7, Farren 6, O’Donnell 7, Lynch 6 (O’Mahony, 66 mins, 5), Glackin 6, McDermott 7, Shevlin 6, Scott 7 (McCrudden, 82 mins, 5). Unused subs:Gallagher, Mullan, Fyfe, Devine, Gaston.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown) 5