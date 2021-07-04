Irish League transfer news: Dale Gorman set to leave Glentoran for England’s National League

National League side Yeovil Town have agreed a deal with Glentoran to sign 24-year-old midfielder Dale Gorman with a contract due to be signed this week.

Gorman signed a two-year deal with the Glens a year ago but the opportunity to return to the full-time game across the water was too good to turn down and he is expected to put pen to paper in the middle of the week.

Gorman, whose father Tony recently joined Dean Shiels’ backroom staff at Dungannon Swifts, will be reunited with his manager at Stevenage Darren Sarll, where he played for three years before joining Leyton Orient.

The transfer fee is undisclosed for the player who scored two goals in 29 appearances last year.

Stevie Gordon is leaving The Oval for Carrick Rangers after nine years at the club where he won two Irish Cups, while Gael Bigirimana and Mal Smith have signed on for another year and two years respectively.

Mick McDermott made a bold enquiry about Ballymena striker Shay McCartan last week but it is unlikely the former Northern Ireland ace will make a switch.

The Sky Blues asked about Cameron Stewart but were countered by the enquiry about McCartan, who signed a two-year contract extension at The Showgrounds in April.

It is understood Glentoran are reluctant to let any strikers go unless and until they find a replacement.

Robbie McDaid was the subject of an enquiry from Linfield but the move stalled as a deal could not be done between the two clubs, and it appears it would take a transfer request from the striker for the deal to be revived.

Meanwhile, Cliftonville goalkeeper Aaron McCarey will NOT be moving to Derry City, contrary to recent speculation.

The Candystripes were interested in the 29-year-old Co Monaghan man as they believed there was a get-out clause in his contract, but that clause allowing him to move to a full-time club expired. Derry have ruled themselves out for the time being and McCarey has told Paddy McLaughlin he is happy to stay.

Still at Solitude, Daire O’Connor is in dialogue with Cliftonville chiefs after a potential move to Scottish Premiership side Livingston failed to materialise.

The 24-year-old winger had been on a fortnight’s trial with Livi and is understood to be happy to stay in North Belfast if a deal can be concluded.

“When Daire joined us on a short-term deal, it was always his plan to try and secure a move to full-time football across the water,” said Cliftonville Chairman Gerard Lawlor.

“We fully understand that and allowed him to explore other options. We want Daire to sign a new deal to stay with us at Solitude, and we are in dialogue in the hope of making that happen.”