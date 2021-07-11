Irish League transfer talk: Derry City and Glentoran track Cliftonville goalkeeper while Reds striker considers future

Derry City have revived their interest in Cliftonville goalkeeper Aaron McCarey, which could see striker David Parkhouse move to Solitude.

Candystripes boss Ruaidhri Higgins is keen on the Co Monaghan stopper and the Reds are on the lookout for a keeper should a move come off, but the clubs have yet to strike a deal.

A player swap involving McCarey and Parkhouse has been mooted, but other clubs are interested in the 21-year-old goalgetter and his final destination is yet to be determined.

Paddy McLaughlin has told current Cliftonville striker Michael McCrudden opportunities will be limited next season, prompting the 29-year-old to consider his future in the game. Should a swap deal not come off, the Reds will require a transfer fee for McCarey, who has another year left on his current contract.

Glentoran are monitoring McCarey’s situation as Mick McDermott is bracing himself for a club coming in for Dayle Coleing and, along with Larne and Ballymena, he retains an interest in Parkhouse.

Linfield are not in the race to sign the Derry frontman and feel their business is done for the summer following the arrival of Hull City academy pair Billy Chadwick and Ahmed Salam on loan along with Maltese striker Kyrian Nwoko, whose work permit is being processed.

Plans to sign Glentoran striker Robbie McDaid have been shelved for the summer, although the Blues have refused to rule out a return for the Omagh man in January.

The same could be said about Dundalk striker Pat Hoban, whose contract expires on December 31, but David Healy knows there will be a lot of interest in the former Oxford United man.