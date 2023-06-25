Irish Open for Players with Disability is a chance to inspire people, says golfer Gareth McNeilly

Gareth McNeilly (third from right) is one of Ireland's leading disability golfers

After being part of the initial planning meeting back in December 2018 to create the Irish Open for Players with Disability, Antrim man Gareth McNeilly is excited to finally tee it up for the first time in the event, which takes place this week.

Massereene member McNeilly is one of the leading amateur disability golfers in Ireland both on and off the course, helping pioneer change off it as well as playing to a high level on it, and he’s thrilled to play in this year’s event after missing its inaugural running last year having tested positive for Covid-19.

Back at Roganstown for the second year running, the tournament, which will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, will see some of the best players from around Europe compete for the title won by England’s Bradley Smith a year ago.

And McNeilly is delighted to see the added interest for this year’s event, which has seen the number of entries double from last time.

“We’ve gone from 39 players last year to 80 entries this year, and near enough 40 of them are from Ireland, which is incredible given where we were four or five years ago,” says McNeilly.

“I went down for the final day last year and it was so good to see the different players there and the commitment from Golf Ireland.

“It’s that opportunity for people to see us through the publicity about the event and if they maybe have someone in their life who has a disability, it’s the same as seeing is believing. That’s how we grow the game.

“The competitiveness is one thing but the camaraderie around the sport is fantastic. When we’re out there, we’re competitive, but we do enjoy the banter and a laugh afterwards.”

Disability golf in Ireland has had a significant boost by the success of Dundalk man Brendan Lawlor, who ranks second in the world disability rankings and has played on the DP World Tour in recent years.

However, McNeilly — who lost a leg in a motorcycling incident — is keen to inspire disabled players of all abilities and ages to take up the sport given the opportunities now on offer to them.

“A lot of new players are taking up the sport because of Brendan — three of the guys at the European Teams last year did that,” adds McNeilly, who captained that team to the trophy in Belgium.

“But there are opportunities out there for players of all abilities. I never thought I’d captain Ireland when I was lying in a hospital bed 19 years ago, so the opportunities are there.

“Going forward, we want to see more opportunities to play for Ireland and play around the world, especially for those who have a disability. It gives them something to aspire to.”

At the Irish Amateur Women’s Close Championship, defending champion Beth Coulter is into the Semi-Finals after beating Valerie Clancy 2&1 in the last-16 and then Elm Park’s Emma Fleming 3&2 in the Quarter-Finals.

The Kirkistown star will take on Lahinch’s Aine Donegan in the final four this morning, with the Final this afternoon.