Irish Premiership mustn’t fear axe to Premier League blackout, says chief Gerard Lawlor

Gerard Lawlor is confident that Irish League football carries enough appeal not to feel threatened by the removal of televised football's 3pm Saturday blackout

The UK-wide stipulation prevents games being broadcast live on television between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

The rule that was first introduced in the 1960s has been branded draconian and outdated by fans of English Premier League clubs. However, followers of English non-League sides and teams in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales believe it is an essential piece of legislation that protects smaller clubs.

Last month, streaming service DAZN made an audacious bid for the rights to the English Football League that would have seen all games broadcast live — ending the 3pm blackout rule. Although the EFL has selected Sky Sports as its preferred broadcast partner, this is unlikely to be the last time the rule comes under pressure. But NIFL Chief Lawlor does not fear the axing of the 60-year legislation, explaining: “I genuinely believe the 3pm blackout is irrelevant at this stage.

“I believe we need to be bold and believe in our own League. For too many years, we’ve worried about other threats.

“We have to believe that what we do has a place in the market. We need to believe it’s a quality product and a product people want to watch regardless of what is on TV. We can’t fear the competition. If other industries did that, small shops would close every time the supermarket opens.”

Lawlor also believes that illegal pirating of Premier League rights has already rendered the rule irrelevant.

“Let’s be honest, the 3pm blackout doesn’t really work anymore anyway,” he added. “You can easily find illegal streams of Premier League games online or via black market products. In fact, you can pretty much find any game in the world nowadays.

“You can even find them broadcast live in pubs.

“If someone really wants to watch a TV game instead of one of our games at 3pm on Saturday, they will find a way to do it.

“To be honest, I don’t see scrapping the 3pm blackout as a threat to our games as we’re already competing with them.

“To take a glass half-full approach, if more English games are shown at 3pm on Saturday, maybe there are opportunities for us to play more games at other times — maybe late on a Saturday, or on a Sunday.

“We’ve already seen the benefits of moving games away from 3pm on Saturday in terms of attendances.”