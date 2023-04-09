Irish Premiership won’t change from its 12-team format: NIFL chief Gerard Lawlor

NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor has no plans to change the structure of the Irish Premiership.

Lawlor this week signed a big-money sponsorship deal with Sports Direct to take on the naming rights of Northern Ireland’s top flight over the next three years.

But Lawlor will not be introducing more teams to the Premiership.

The current split format was introduced in 2008, after the top flight was cut from 16 teams to 12.

Recently, Sunday Life columnist Liam Beckett argued that the Premiership should be reduced to 10 clubs in a bid to improve the standard of competition, while Warrenpoint Town official Connaire McGreevy stated his belief that the Premiership should return to the old 16-team format.

Lawlor said: “Twelve is a good number for us, I think it works very well.

“We’re going through a strategic review now where everything is under discussion and we will take feedback from all stakeholders, but I’m not getting the sense there is a big desire to change the Premiership format.

“I think 10 is too few — it’s too repetitive, as each club would be playing nine teams four times, rather than just five teams as it is at the moment.

“And 16 is arguably too many as that could dilute the standard of the top flight.”