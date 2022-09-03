It could have been even better for Carrick had we shown clinical edge, says Stuart King

Glenavon 2-2 Carrick Rangers

For the first time since their Premiership bow in 2011, Carrick Rangers have scored two times in five successive games — but it was a lack of finishing which cost them a victory to complete the record-breaking run.

Two wonder goals from summer signings Andy Mitchell and Curtis Allen cancelled out first-half strikes from Matthew Fitzpatrick and Eoin Bradley, but Robert Garrett’s red card — already Glenavon’s fifth of the season — led to one-way traffic in the final half-hour.

Allen, Lloyd Anderson and Emmett McGuckin all missed golden chances and an Alex Gawne shot which was heading for the corner of the net was actually deflected back into the hands of Rory Brown by McGuckin.

No wonder Carrick boss Stuart King was disappointed not to leave with all three points.

“If we had been a bit more clinical in front of goal, we would have won comfortably,” he admitted. “We gave away two poor goals in the first 20 minutes and I thought in the second half, we controlled the game.

“Lloyd was through on goal, gets brought down on the edge of box, so there was no doubt about the sending off and after that we dominated, creating five-six good chances but couldn’t force the ball over the line.”

Gers proved that first Premiership win over Linfield last Sunday was no fluke and the players King brought in over the summer have undoubtedly strengthened the squad.

Half of their 10 goals this term have been by Allen and Mitchell but they will be hard-pressed to better the quality of their finishes at Mourneview Park.

The first, in the 18th minute, was a stunning 30-yard strike from Mitchell — his second goal in as many matches — and the second came from a Gawne cross which was met by a spectacular overhead kick from Allen.

Carrick could easily have been ahead at the interval as McGuckin, also from an overhead kick, hit the upright and Anderson was denied by a superb last-ditch tackle by Sean Ward.

However, it was Glenavon who were in front at that stage, although their opener in the 10th minute was a present from the visitors. Brown’s long goal-kick bounced twice without being touched by a Carrick player and Fitzpatrick nipped in to round the onrushing Ross Glendinning.

Their second goal, five minutes after Carrick’s equaliser, came from a Danny Wallace cross, flicked on by Peter Campbell and poked in by Bradley.

But home boss Gary Hamilton, delighted with the reaction after the “embarrassing” 5-1 loss to Newry City in midweek, had no doubt about the game’s turning point.

“Until the sending off, we were playing well, but the sending off kills us,” he said. “We’ve gone from a comfortable position to being on the back foot and it took a couple of good saves from Rory to keep us in it. They scored two wonder goals, which is the way our luck’s been going.”

GLENAVON: Brown 6, Ward 7, Birney 6, Wallace 6, Glynn 6 (A Doyle, 67 mins, 5), Baird 5, Garrett 4, Campbell 6 (Carey, 32 mins, 5 (J Doyle, 76 mins, 5)), McCloskey 5 (O’Connor, 76 mins, 5), Fitzpatrick 6, Bradley 6 (Snoddy, 67 mins, 6). Unused subs: Kerr, Scannell.

CARRICK: Ross Glendinning 7, Reece Glendinning 6 (Gawne, 62 mins, 7), Ervin 6, Gordon 6, Tilney 6, Forsythe 5, Anderson 7, Mitchell 8, Cushley 6 (Cherry, 78 mins, 5),McGuckin 6, Allen 7. Unused subs: Hogg, Kalla, McKernan, Waite, Gillen.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon) 5