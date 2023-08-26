It is ‘inhuman’ to expect us not to react to officiating mistakes, claims Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton

Loughgall 2 Glenavon 2

Gary Hamilton has branded as ‘inhuman’ the expectation on players and managers and coaches not to react to perceived injustices during matches.

The Glenavon manager spoke in the wake of what he felt was a major wrong during Friday night’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Loughgall and in reaction to the Irish FA’s ‘Catch Yourself On’ campaign, aimed at stamping out abuse of officials.

Tiernan Kelly gave the Villagers the lead after 17 minutes, with the goal sparking major controversy and leading two Glenavon coaches Mark Ferguson and Paul McAreavey both being sent to the stand after challenging officials.

Glenavon claimed that referee Evan Boyce only sounded his whistle for the free kick that led to the goal after Pablo Andrade had struck the ball.

On BBC footage of the game there is an audible whistle while the ball is in flight before Kelly turned it into the net.

Glenavon went on to stage a superb comeback after Andrew Hoey doubled Loughgall’s lead on 31 minutes, with Conor McCloskey coming off the bench to score twice within six minutes and give Glenavon a first point of the season after four straight losses.

That meant a whole mix of emotions for Hamilton after the game – pride at how his team dug in and responded, but also anger and frustration and what had gone on beforehand at a time when some have questioned his long-term future as Glenavon boss.

“It’s my livelihood, it’s my job. I don’t do anything else, I don’t have another job to fall back on,” said Hamilton.

“It’s a results driven business and if we lose the game there are questions asked.

“Referees are still in a job, even if they get demoted they will still come back in two or three weeks’ time.

“Unfortunately with football management that doesn’t happen, and then people are asking you not to react and complain. It’s inhuman not to be able to do that there.

“I think everybody knows that and sees it on the pitch that those decisions are poor and from our perspective they can cost you.”

It wasn’t just the opening goal that Hamilton felt had been a major wrong against his team.

He pointed to a lunging challenge from Alan Teggart that he felt deserved a red card rather than the yellow shown by referee Boyce and felt that an aerial challenge that saw winger Peter Campbell clattered to the ground should have resulted in a first-half penalty.

“We knew it straight away (regarding the first goal) and we approached Raymond Crangle (fourth official),” said Hamiton.

“There was a tackle in the first half that the player for a yellow card, we thought it was a red card from where we were, the players on the pitch thought it was a red card and I know the reaction of the crowd thought it was, but it wasn’t given. And I thought it was a stonewall penalty for the foul on Peter Campbell.

“Those are three huge decisions.

“Yes, the two goals were poor from a defensive side of things, but the first one the players said they stopped because the whistle blew.

“It’s very hard. Yes, you are meant to play to the whistle, but when the whistle goes what do you do? Players stop.”

Loughgall manager Dean Smith was more frustrated with his team’s performance and the fact that they allowed a two-goal lead and two points slip away and still haven’t won at home since being promoted into the Premiership.

“That was our worst performance of the season – by a long stretch,” said Smith.

“That’s the bit that’s disappointing, but from my point of view as a manager we are getting every last drop out of the players.

“That’s all I can ask for. Sometimes you aren’t going to get the perfect performance – and we know that. We are disappointed to drop the two points, but maybe a wee bit pleased we gained one. It’s a double edged one.”

LOUGHGALL: Turker 6, Loughran 6, Murdock 7, Cartwright 6, Andrade 6 (Brogan 69 5), Kelly 7, A Teggart 6, Hoey 7 (Norton 62 6), Rea 6 (Patton 80 6), Boyd 6 (McAleer 80 6), Ferris 6 (Magee 69 6).

Unused subs: Devine, Carroll.

GLENAVON: Brown 7, Snoddy 7, Birney 7, Wallace 6, Rogers 6, S Teggart 6, Mulvenna 6 (McCloskey 50 8), Baird 6, Kerr 6 (Nesbitt 50 6), Prendergast 6 (Henderson 75 6), Campbell 7.

Unused subs: Malone, Norton, Lynch, Garrett.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan)