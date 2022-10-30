It was dull and uninspiring… but Ulster got the job done away to Munster and that’s all that matters

Ulster players praise Duane Vermeulen after they managed to get over the line against Munster

First off, I think the interpros, in general, have so far have been quite poor and it’s more expectation really when you think about Ulster going against Munster at Thomond Park with a big crowd.

It was one of those ones when you spotted it on the fixture list at the start of the season you thought this could be tasty and then when it comes around you get the situation that Ulster arrive off the back of the sickness bug.

And they did look as if they had run out of huff and puff early enough in the game and then you had a depleted Munster side who are struggling with their results.

Then on this occasion, there weren’t big names out there – Munster had a lot of injuries – and there wasn’t a big crowd either. So, it also wasn’t ideal timing for an interpro either when the Ireland internationals are mostly absent in Ireland camp.

That was for both sides as you had no O’Mahony or say Carbery or Murray while Ulster were without Stockdale, Herring, McCloskey, Lowry and so on.

You were hoping that this interpro would catch fire, but it just didn’t, and it really was a poor game. The quality from both sides was low and not a lot of skill was on show either and, in the end, it was yet again Ulster’s maul that got them over the line and secured the win.

I think maybe Ulster had looked at the Leinster game and thought we’ll do the same and stick it to them up front but it’s asking so much of your forwards and, I mean, Marty Moore going 80 minutes and doing such a lot of work was something else.

Then you look at Ben Moxham who hardly touched the ball, Ethan McIlroy also barely touched it either and James Hume — and okay it was his first game back — well apart from his try we didn’t see him in open space.

I thought Billy Burns also struggled to get himself going and it didn’t help that Nathan Doak probably had his poorest game in an Ulster jersey. The weather wasn’t great either and, of course, Ulster didn’t score any points in the second half.

But look, I’m talking negatively here about an Ulster win in Limerick which is strange especially after it’s been eight years since they last did it. That win, alone, is the positive to take from this and, frankly, after all Ulster have been through those four points are all that count.

Dan McFarland will be pleased that they did the job, but I think he will be very disappointed with Frank Murphy the referee and I thought there were occasions when he tried to balance the game out and I thought Fekitoa’s hit on David McCann was 100 per cent a red card.

I thought McCann kind of fizzled out of the game after what appeared to be that hit to his cheekbone. And then that penalty right at the death, Jordi Murphy was being held in at the bottom of the ruck by the Munster player and the referee gave a penalty against Jordi for not rolling away. That was really poor I thought.

The other positive from the game was Rory Sutherland. He was exceptional when he came on after half-time and was brilliant over the ball and made some carries and didn’t make any mistakes.

As much of an average performance that it was from Ulster, maybe the main takeaway was that they got through 80 minutes even though they undoubtedly felt ropey, got Sutherland on the field and came home with four points to take into the break.

I guess the win is all that matters.

Stephen Ferris is part of the Premier Sports team for its live TV coverage of all 151 games throughout the BKT United Rugby Championship season and every Ulster game home and away.

