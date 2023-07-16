It was unacceptable at times in the Faroe Islands, but we’ll make amends in Derry, vows City captain Patrick McEleney

Patrick McEleney believes Derry City will be a different animal going into Thursday night’s Europa Conference League ‘winner takes all’ second leg encounter against HB Torshavn.

The 30-year-old skipper, who has a host of European games under his belt, agreed with boss Ruaidhrí Higgins that their opening 20 minutes in last Thursday’s first leg at the Tórsvøllur stadium wasn’t good enough.

McEleney, who came off the bench in the second-half of the goalless draw in the Faroe Islands, feels a rocking Ryan McBride Brandywell will play a big part in the Candystripes’ pursuit of a second qualifying round slot.

“The first 20 minutes was unacceptable, there’s no doubt about it,” he declares.

“After that, I thought we were the better team without being brilliant. Second-half, we had chances to win it and you can look at the result another way, our keeper and back-four kept a clean-sheet and defended really well away from home in Europe. But if people think we’re happy and accepting that, then you would be mistaken.

“It was a bad game and there’s no point getting away from it. We weren’t good enough in the opening 20 minutes, but after that we were still the better team, without being good.

“We know we have to take more risks, we know that we have to hit forward passes, we have to play between the lines quicker, so we know what we have to do at the Brandywell.

“I think we had a bit more intent in the second-half and, while it maybe was a rubbish match, I do think we were the only team trying to push to win the match. Yes, we know the performance wasn’t good enough, but I’ve been here loads of times. If we go to the Brandywell and do our business, you’ll forget this game.”

The captain will be pushing to start this week’s second leg clash — one he is relishing.

“We’re going to have a full Brandywell on a European night and if you don’t play with intent there, then you might as well hang them up,” he adds.

“But I know we’ll be ready for the game, it’s half-time in the tie and we’re going back to our place, which will be rocking and there’s going to be no hiding place because no one will let you get away with it.

“I’ve been in this situation loads of times, I’ve gone away in Europe and lost 1-0 and then you go home and win the second leg and you get through, it’s happened loads of times.

“So look, we drew 0-0 and now we’re going back to our place aiming to do the business and everyone is really looking forward to the second leg.”