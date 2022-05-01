It wasn’t pretty but Ulster bounce back with vital victory over Edinburgh

Edinburgh 10 Ulster 16

No way through for Ulster's Billy Burns against Edinburgh

Ulster called on every ounce of their defensive reserves to get back to winning ways against Edinburgh and become the first visiting side to win at the DAM Health Stadium this season.

Coming into the game as losers of four of their last five, Dan McFarland’s men will have been buoyed to find themselves with a 16-3 second-half advantage but, after weathering two yellow cards without concession, Mark Bennett’s late try set up a grandstand finish.

But late heartbreak was averted as a lengthy rearguard action in the final 10 minutes saw them home, importantly sealing their place in next season’s Champions Cup in the process.

It was far from their prettiest win of the season, but it was their most necessary.

Events elsewhere had ensured their play-off place was secured before kick-off, but there would have been little optimism for those June knock-out games without getting some momentum back on their side here after European heartache at the hands of Toulouse was followed up by last week’s limp showing against Munster.

The side had to ride their luck to get these most hard earned of four points, weathering storms both early and late.

There were concerns over Ulster’s scrum in the absence of their usual tight-heads Marty Moore and Tom O’Toole through injury and suspension respectively and inside four minutes the set-piece creaked for the first time.

Edinburgh sent the resulting penalty to the corner and Ulster were pinged again for collapsing the subsequent maul.

When playing advantage from that infringement, Nick Timoney didn’t get low enough on Stuart McInally and ended up spending 10 minutes in the sin bin.

Losing both Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloksey to injury in the opening seven minutes was hardly what a nervy Ulster needed either but Edinburgh were wasteful in the opening minutes.

And with the hosts blowing some great openings, it was the 14 men who struck first.

Edinburgh, having infringed at four consecutive line-outs, were perhaps fortunate not to be reduced in numbers themselves but their transgressions allowed the visitors to march from one end of the field to the other. While the forwards couldn’t quite get the final rumble going, patience in possession paid off as they worked the ball well close to the line to get Rob Baloucoune over in the corner.

When Timoney returned, his side had won the sin-bin period 7-0.

Edinburgh’s discipline was an ongoing issue and, on the 20 minute mark, Doak edged the lead to 10 points from another penalty.

Line-breaks were still coming too easily for Mike Blair’s newly expansive side but they remained unable to cash in on the openings they were creating with two turnovers from a prominent Marcus Rea helping to save Ulster’s bacon too.

Another Doak penalty nudged Ulster into a 13-0 advantage, although Edinburgh answered in kind through Argentine Emiliano Boffelli with the last action of the first-half.

Taking their shots at goal rather than going to the corner, Ulster missed an opportunity for the first points after the turn when Doak’s penalty came back off a post but they were fortunate that Edinburgh knocked on when trying to exit.

Ethan McIlroy just couldn’t finish in the corner when James Hume had done well to work him an opening but Doak took his next chance from the tee to split the uprights.

It was the young scrum-half’s last action of a good showing with John Cooney sprung from the bench with half an hour remaining.

Ulster’s second yellow of the night followed soon after with Alan O’Connor carrying the can for consecutive maul offences. Again, Edinburgh couldn’t make an immediate breakthrough with Grant Gilchrist knocking on five metres out.

The seven-man scrum still had a job to do to get out of danger but, to their credit, the set-piece, which had been the subject of such pre-match concern, once again held firm when needed.

When O’Connor returned from the sin bin the score still stood at 16-3. But Scottish international Mark Bennett produced a moment of magic to finally breach the Ulster line, a delightfully measured chip and gather seeing him bring Edinburgh within a score, just 11 minutes from the end.

Momentum had shifted decidedly and the sell-out crowd, having been quieted earlier in the contest, were ready to roar their side to the finish line.

Time was ticking away though with another knock-on deep in opposing territory proving oh so costly. There was time for one last attack and in a frantic finish Edinburgh were hammering against the Ulster line. A penalty five metres out with just 10 seconds left set up the most dramatic of finishes.

The Ulster line was not to be breached again though, their huge defensive effort getting just reward when, after Ulster’s 180th tackle of the game, Edinburgh knocked on to bring the final whistle and send Ulster home with this most needed of victories.

Edinburgh: J van der Walt; D Hoyland, M Bennett, J Lang, E Boffelli; B Kinghorn, B Vellacott; P Schoeman, S McInally, WP Nel; J Hodgson, G Gilchrist (capt); L Crosbie, H Watson, M Bradbury.

Replacements: C Dean (for Lang, 3) D Cherry (for McInally, 4-15, 17), B Muncaster (for Crosbie, 49), H Pyrgos (for Vellacott, 58), L Atalifo (for Nel, 60), P Phillips (for Hodgson, 62).

Not used: H Courtney, M Currie..

Ulster: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, R Herring, G Milasinovich; K Treadwell, I Henderson (capt); Marcus Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: A O’Connor (for Henderson, 4), S Moore (for McCloskey, 7), E O’Sullivan (for Warwick, 49), J Cooney (for Doak, 49), R Lyttle (for Lowry, 58-70), R Kane (for Milasinovich, 60), B Roberts (for Herring, 67), Mattie Rea (for Marcus Rea, 77).

Referee: B Whitehouse (WAL)

Star of the game: J Hume (ULS)