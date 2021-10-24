It won’t be easy for Ulster to hit back after losing such a physical battle against Connacht

Well, what can you say really? A big blow for Ulster in suffering their first defeat after four straight bonus-point wins, and losing their first inter-pro too, but they just couldn’t live with the physical dominance of Connacht.

Andy Friend’s side just harassed and harried Ulster in a way they hadn’t experienced yet this season and, as such, they crumbled.

Ulster have been great in amassing 20 points in the URC but there were certain elements of their performance that would worry me a little bit and probably the fact that, up to this point, they’d had three home games and one away, in Zebre too, probably meant what you might describe as an easy fixture list.

That was maybe what was exposed last night in that Ulster didn’t really have any answers to Connacht’s ultra-physicality.

Connacht have clearly upped their performance levels, which has been seen against Munster (where they controversially and narrowly lost), but, on paper, you would have expected Ulster not to be knocked back as often as they were.

What happened here will certainly be something for Dan McFarland and his coaching team to ponder over the next month during the break for the Autumn Test series.

Coming back for Leinster away in the URC is not really an ideal one to return for and the Blues looked really good against Glasgow.

The problem for Ulster at the moment is they have a lot of attacking threats and they are a very, very dangerous side when things are clicking for them. When they get Jacob Stockdale back and Robert Baloucoune and Stuart McCloskey get another game under their belts, this will happen.

But I think there are real weaknesses and what Leo Cullen and then Clermont and Northampton in Europe will look at regarding Ulster is their front five.

They had to put a squeeze on Connacht but Ulster got a penalty after two and a half minutes and they went to the corner and got nothing. You’ve got to be able to convert those.

Though Connacht have clearly improved their lineout maul defence, if you don’t concede in that situation it’s a big psychological boost when you’re the defending team.

Ulster have used their lineout maul to get them out of trouble over the last while but for whatever reason, they were definitely not at their best in this area and in fact most areas.

The important thing to realise is that it’s not the end of the world. Ulster have 20 points which is effectively five wins as, normally, you don’t always pick up bonus-point victories with every game you finish being the team in front.

It’s not a crisis but there are bits they just have to take on board and essentially learn from these issues and make sure that it doesn’t happen again as last night they were well beaten in pretty much every aspect of the game.

The intercept tries really did deeply wound Ulster’s cause.

One was from a scrum in a really nice part of the field, particularly with the 50:22 rule now: do you kick from that position or do you run?

But Connacht’s line-speed was very aggressive and, yes, Billy Burns, when he looks back on it, will regret throwing that pass.

The other one was off phased attack and they had just been basically bullied and bullied.

You’re on the back foot and chasing the game at that stage but it certainly wasn’t ideal for Billy — who last week had been left out of Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad) — but credit Connacht for their aggressive defence which forced these errors.

Now it’s about bouncing back, though this will be challenging.

