It’s about time four-goal Joel Cooper turned up, jokes Linfield boss David Healy as Newry hit for seven

Linfield 7 Newry City 0

Joel Cooper takes the acclaim after his fourth goal for Linfield — © ©INPHO/Brian Little

Joel Cooper scores his second and Linfield's third of the day against Newry City — © ©INPHO/Brian Little

Chris McKee celebrates the first of his two goals for Linfield in their thumping home win over Newry City

Matthew Clarke is congratulated by Linfield team-mate Chris Shields after making it 2-0 against Newry City — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Linfield boss David Healy believes Joel Cooper is hitting form at just the right time.

The 27-year-old marked his 150th appearance in a blue shirt by producing a scintillating performance and scoring four times in a seven-goal demolition of Newry City at Windsor Park.

Chris McKee also got in on the act along with defender Matthew Clarke as the Blues moved into second-place, keeping the pressure on leaders Larne at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Cooper has struggled for form since returning from Oxford United, but Healy reckons his star man has regained his mojo.

“He gave me the match ball to sign, I just wrote ‘it’s about time’ — someone else put ‘nice of you to show up’,” cracked Healy.

“Seriously, Joel is ultra-professional, and he worries about his performance.

“Others can have a poor game and get on with it but, because Joel is a little bit more sensitive, it has taken him more time to get going again after coming back from England.

“Sometimes a player can return a little bit scarred. There is no doubting his ability. I thought some of his goals were top drawer, particularly his third one – it was a hell of a finish.”

Although thrilled with the display, Healy refused to admit the title run-in is now a two-horse race.

“I don’t get involved whether it’s one, two, three or six,” he added. “Every team still has something to play for. Our aim is to win all our remaining games, but that still may not be enough.

“Good champions go down fighting. If we go down fighting, we’ll see where it takes us. There are still a lot of points to be played for, there is a lot of pressure on teams in and around the top six. It will not be a shoo-in for any side.

“We’ll be doing our best to make people work for any success they achieve.”

Cooper required merely four minutes to open the scoring. Picking up a poor clearance from Andrew Martin, he jinked across the penalty box before drilling low and hard into the bottom corner.

The Blues netted again on 25 minutes. Kirk Millar delivered one of his trademark deliveries from the right and Clarke came steaming in at the back post to bullet home a header.

That man Cooper was then at it once more. He showed great awareness when Millar’s free-kick fell to him on the edge of the six-yard box before sending a thumping volley past a startled Niall Brady.

There was still time for him to complete his hat-trick before the break when he gobbled up a searching 40-yard pass from Daniel Finlayson and, without breaking stride, arrowed the most delicious of volleys into the top corner.

Cooper then turned provider on 55 minutes. He produced a sublime defence-splitting pass to pick out McKee, who took a touch before tucking the ball past Brady.

The Blues piled on the agony, they were relentless. Two minutes later, skipper Jamie Mulgrew’s shot was spilled by Brady and McKee had the easiest of tasks in sliding home.

Cooper bagged the goal of the day on 64 minutes — his 16th of the season. He picked up a pass from Kyle Lafferty before curling home a wonderful shot from 20 yards.

“We got punished for every mistake against a full-time team,” said Newry boss Darren Mullen.

“The reality is, and it’s not an excuse, our budget wouldn’t be as big as some of the Championship teams.

“It will sound daft, but there were large parts of that game we played well. We came up against a top-class side that have a lot of quality strikers.

“It’s my heaviest defeat as a manager but it’s a result we must wipe from the system. We know we have six games left. We are in a position that both Dungannon and Portadown would love to be in. We have to make sure we finish the season in the right manner.”

LINFIELD: Johns 7, Finlayson 8, Roscoe 7, Callacher 7, M Clarke 7 (Palmer, 59 mins, 6), Mulgrew 7 (A Clarke, 59 mins, 6), Shields 7 (McClean, 59 mins, 6), Millar 8 (Haygarth, 67 mins, 6), McKee 8, Cooper 9 (Devine 67), Lafferty 7.

Unused subs:Walsh, Newberry.

NEWRY:Brady 5 (Halpenny, 60 mins, 6), King 5, N Healy 6, McGivern 5, Lockhart 5 (Teelan, 60 mins, 5), McGovern 6, Martin 5, B Healy 5 (Carville, 75 mins, 5), Donnelly 5 (McNamee, 86 mins, 5), Scullion 6, Adeyemo 6 (Lusty, 60 mins, 5).

Unused subs: Sloan, Rendina.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan) 7