It’s advantage Belfast Giants in bid to reach Play-Off Finals and step up treble dream

The Belfast Giants have one skate in the Play-Off Finals as they chase an unprecedented treble. They will, however, have to be much more sure footed in Glasgow tonight in the second leg of their Quarter-Final as they were in the first.

Leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Mark Cooper and Steve Owre and looking like their ticket to Nottingham next weekend was all but stamped, the Giants were stunned by a quick one-two from Glasgow Clan, who struck twice inside 81 seconds to level the game.

It is the Giants who are in the driving seat, though, thanks to two late goals from Gabe Bast and Owre.

The Giants had taken control early, leading at 5:35 when Cooper raced along the boards on the left, cut inside and after moving the puck across his body a couple of times unleashed a clinical finish.

The Giants made a dream start to the second period, doubling their lead 26 seconds after the resumption thanks to some superb creativity.

Owre fed the puck to Scott Conway, who displayed great skill as he weaved past the Clan defence. Owre had continued skating forward and after receiving a return pass he went one-on-one with goaltender Ty Taylor and tucked a beautiful finish into the net.

That could have been Glasgow down and out, but the Giants were hit with their first penalties of the game.

Conway was already in the box when Ciaran Long joined him, somewhat harshly punished for what was deemed to be holding as he tried to shrug off a Glasgow player who was blocking his path to the puck.

That gave Clan 24 seconds with a two-man advantage — although they needed only 12 to make that count.

The goal, at 32:40, was somewhat fortunate, Stephen Dixon’s pass towards the centre changing course when it hit Ben Lake’s stick and breaking to Steven McParland, who smashed home.

There was nothing fortunate about their equaliser. Gabriel Chabot produced a fantastic one-timer finish from the right after McParland had first controlled the puck with his skate and then played a pinpoint pass right to his team-mate’s stick to level it up at 34:01.

The Giants just needed to steady things, which they managed to do, before finding another gear and taking advantage on two powerplays in the final 10 minutes to build a lead to take into tonight.

Taylor had frustrated the Giants and initially he made a superb save to deny Owre in a melee in front of goal, but could do nothing as Bast raced onto the rebound to fire the Giants in front again at 50:43.

Owre’s excellently executed deflection on David Goodwin’s attempt at 53:31 gives the Giants breathing space— and if Glasgow get another strong reaction they might need it.