'It's difficult to accept': Gary Hamilton slams 'recurring theme' of referee errors after Glenavon lose out to Glentoran

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton was far from happy after his side's 3-1 defeat at the Oval on Saturday.

Angry Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton believes his team were victims of another refereeing blunder at The Oval yesterday.

Hamilton is adamant Glentoran's third goal should have been disallowed because scorer Jay Donnelly was clearly offside when he put the ball in the net.

It was a strike that killed the resistance of a battling Glenavon side, who were without a posse of first-team regulars.

The visitors got off to the best possible start when Glens defender Luke McCullough headed into his own net. But Mick McDermott's boys ensured they reaped a little revenge for the midweek defeat by the same opponents, Jay Donnelly's deadly double garnished with a cool finish by Dale Gorman.

"Although we were trailing by one goal, we were still very much in the game when they got their third," said Hamilton. "The guy (Donnelly) was standing at least five or six yards offside.

"How that happens in this day and age, I don't know. But that was the game dead and buried. Everyone knew he was offside. Jay Donnelly was standing on the penalty spot when he hit the ball. The free-kick took a deflection but, when he gets the ball, he's offside in an advantageous position.

"We tried to stay in the game as long as we could and I thought we did that until that free-kick fiasco, which put the game to bed. It's frustrating when it's something so obvious that killed it for us.

"Everyone can make a mistake, but with something so blatant it's difficult to accept. We have been on the end of so many poor decisions this season, it seems to be a recurring theme."

Glenavon were gifted the lead on 25 minutes when Conor McCloskey's looping cross was headed into his own net by McCullough under pressure from Matthew Fitzpatrick.

But the lead lasted merely two minutes. Gorman sent Jay Donnelly through the middle and he lobbed the stranded Craig Hyland, who managed to get a hand to the effort.

The Glens struck again, capitalising on an error from Michael O'Connor, whose slip let in Ruaidhri Donnelly, who crossed for Gorman to tap home.

McDermott's lads sealed the deal with that controversial third seven minutes from time. Gorman's audacious free-kick was deflected to Jay Donnelly, who promptly shot past Hyland to make it 3-1.

"I thought we deserved the three points," said McDermott.

"We kept possession well and we dominated, we had complete control. We were disappointed in the manner we conceded, but we hit back almost straight away, that was the good part.

"Our boys initially thought that Fitzpatrick punched the ball into the net. In this League, if you fall asleep for a second you'll get punished.

"We had some good performances. I thought Dale and Jay were excellent. It's always a tough game against Glenavon. When you are playing at The Oval and teams come to defend and try to nick a result, it's hard to play against.

"As a team we are still finding our way, so it's something we must address.

"In saying that, in 36 games here we've only lost four times in 20 months, which is not a bad return."

GLENTORAN: Brown 6, Kane 6, McCullough 7, Bigirimana 6, Gorman 8, R Donnelly 6, McClean 7, McMenamin 6 (McDonagh, 80 mins, 6), Plum 6 (Clucas, 65 mins, 6), Marshall 6, J Donnelly 6. Unused subs: Gallagher, Mitchell, Crowe, Coleing, Marron.

GLENAVON: Hyland 6, Doyle 7, Purkis 6 (McCaffrey, 56 mins, 6), Hall 6, Snoddy 6 (Moorhouse, 56 mins, 6), Harmon 6, O'Connor 6 (Norton, 73 mins, 6), Fitzpatrick 6, McCloskey 6, Singleton 6, Garrett 6. Unused subs: Byrne, Douglas, Taylor, Rea.

REFEREE: Christopher Morrison 6. Morrison and his officials certainly need to explain why Glentoran's third goal stood.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Dale Gorman was given a rare start and he responded by scoring and having a hand in his team's other two goals.

MOVE OF THE MATCH: Gorman's vision sent Jay Donnelly racing into the box and he gave the pass the finish it deserved to level the scores.