It’s only right that I back axed duo after what I went through myself, says Northern Ireland’s Gavin Whyte

Northern Ireland star Gavin Whyte insists there is a way back to international duty for Kyle Lafferty and Conor McMenamin after both were withdrawn from the squad over the past few days.

Whyte, who inspired Northern Ireland to a first ever Nations League win with a goal and an assist against Kosovo yesterday, has experience of overcoming social media furore and pushing on with his career — and says Lafferty and McMenamin will be welcomed back into the fold with open arms.

The Cardiff City player was speaking to Sunday Life Sport after an exhilarating performance as a late substitute for Ian Baraclough’s side in a 2-1 victory over Kosovo.

Coming on the pitch with 76 minutes played, he scored from Shayne Lavery’s cross on 82 and then produced a dazzling delivery for Josh Magennis to head in the winner in stoppage time.

It was inspiring stuff from the former Crusaders ace, who post-match took time out to offer support to team-mates Lafferty and McMenamin.

On Friday, striker Lafferty was withdrawn from the squad amid an investigation by his club Kilmarnock into an alleged sectarian remark made on a video circulating on social media.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough said Lafferty had been omitted due to the investigation and a back injury.

Yesterday afternoon, before the match with Kosovo, the Irish FA announced that Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin had also been withdrawn from the squad after an ‘historic’ video of him emerged on social media appearing to show him allegedly singing a pro-IRA chant.

The IFA statement read: “In light of an historic social media video which has been circulated, Northern Ireland’s senior men’s team player Conor McMenamin has been withdrawn from the squad.”

Baraclough admitted after the win against Kosovo it was a “distraction you’d rather not have”, adding that he felt it was “the right thing pulling Conor out of the squad”.

Lafferty, 35, is a seasoned international with 89 caps to his name.

McMenamin, 27, only started his career at this level in June and has three appearances for Northern Ireland.

In 2019, Whyte was involved in his own storm when a video appeared on social media of him exposing himself in Belfast city centre. He has managed to move on and continue to play for Northern Ireland and he believes Lafferty and McMenamin can do the same.

“Of course there is a way back for them. They are a big part of the squad. We all do stuff and I have done it as well. You have to support your team-mates and I always will,” said Whyte.

“They are two great players and two great people and we will put an arm round them and welcome them back when they do come back.”

Whyte added the rest of the squad concentrated only on the match in the build-up.

He said: “We just focused on the game. I don’t really look too much into stuff in the background and what people are saying. We have worked hard all week and we always do when we meet up.

“For me, it was a proud moment to get on the pitch again. It’s amazing playing at Windsor and it was sweet to score and get an assist to help the team to an important victory.

“It was an unreal moment to score. Shayne (Lavery) did brilliant on the left and for me it was about getting in the right area and it was amazing to hit the net.

“In terms of Josh’s winning goal, I haven’t played much for my club this season but I am used to playing on the wing and getting crosses in like that so the more I can do to help the team the better.

“From I came on, I had a good understanding with Conor Bradley on the right.

“I’d love to play in front of Conor every week. I think he is brilliant. He is a really good kid coming through and he has a big career ahead of him.”