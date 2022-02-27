It’s sad that football has to show politicians how to work together and unite people

That’s the harsh reality.

We are constantly let down by politicians, subconsciously believing they are working to unite for the better good.

Just look at the make-up of so-called democracy throughout the world. It’s control, bickering and opposition.

The Conservatives and Labour, Democrats and Republicans and over here, Unionists and Nationalists/Republicans — there is very little leadership, actually bringing people together. It’s about trying to outdo and outmanoeuvre the other side.

In Northern Ireland, we have orange and green politics — there really is nothing for those who identify solely as Northern Irish.

Therefore the decision to shelve the £36.2m Sub-Regional Funding for football didn’t surprise me, but it did anger me.

I’ve now had some time to reflect on Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey’s flippant announcement and it still frustrates me greatly.

I honestly don’t believe there is a realisation of the impact sport and in particular football can have on people’s lives — socially, emotionally, mentally and physically. It’s so powerful.

Just think, when we first came out of lockdown, what was one of the first thing governments allowed to take place? Football. It wasn’t just by chance. They knew the effect this would have on people.

Then look at Larne FC. Before Kenny Bruce came along, the club wasn’t on its knees, it was on its belly. Now, his investment hasn’t just invigorated the club but the town itself.

Every time I walk round my home town I can’t help but notice how the club are invested in all walks of the community. There is a pride in the club but it’s because the club have invested in the town as well, not just the football. They are in schools, youth clubs and everyone, young and old, can feel an attachment to the club.

I’m not sure some of the politicians and civil servants at Stormont realise this.

Sure, Hargey may have backtracked a little since those comments in the Executive chamber the other week, but only because she did not expect the backlash, football uniting together and the fact there is also an election on the horizon.

Football, by uniting, sent out a powerful message.

On the surface, it appears that clubs are just demanding some cash for a new stand, pitch or changing rooms, but honestly, there is so much more to it as we have experienced with Larne.

The clubs become hubs, a central point in the community and people can derive so much from them.

I commend Northern Ireland Football League Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor for saying he will take his fight above Stormont to the British and Irish governments. He shouldn’t have to, but Gerard, since taking office last year, is showing true leadership and constantly looking to unite the Northern Ireland football family.

Some of our politicians should take note…

Crusaders will see expectations rise

With investment comes expectation and new responsibilities.

Crusaders will soon find that out if the members decide to accept an offer from an English-born property developer to pump a considerable amount of money into the club.

It’s great for the club and League as a whole that yet another investor is wanting to play a major role but it will also be interesting to see the detail and what this money man expects in return.

I can’t see him being a silent partner.

He will have a team to help him run his operations and I expect he’ll want someone on the Board to keep an eye on things and report back to him.

We saw that at Glentoran when Ali Pour came in.

Suddenly, there will be more accountability at Seaview. It will be about sustainability and executing the business model, but if you are looking to become and be recognised as a professional enterprise then that is the least to be expected.

There have always been high expectations at Crusaders, but they are about to go through the roof.

If this investor has become a major success in business it means he will have done his due diligence on Crusaders. He’s not just coming over to dip his toe.

There is a really good structure at Crusaders, from the plans to develop the ground, the playing staff and community ethos.

This was obviously an attractive proposition to the investor.

It’s an exciting time in North Belfast but it also allows the club to tweak their plans and strategy for moving forward.

I’ve said on many occasions I would like to see Irish League sides as ‘feeder clubs’ to the professional ranks in England and Scotland.

Develop and nurture the players and then move them on for a fee in return for the work the club has put in. There is absolutely no harm in clubs doing that. It’s part of the successful business plans of many lower League clubs in England.

The Premiership is such a good grounding for players and I would love to see clubs be much more of a springboard for young talent moving across the water.

Fans of the club will obviously want success, but I honestly believe there is more to a football club than just the result on a Tuesday night or Saturday afternoon. An Irish League club can play such a crucial part in the development of an aspiring professional player.

Crusaders, just like Linfield, Coleraine and Dungannon Swifts, have done well in bringing players through and moving them on.

But I would like to see an emphasis on it in any future strategy.

Stephen Robinson and Grant McCann surprised me with their moves

I must admit the appointments of Stephen Robinson and Grant McCann to their respective new clubs took me by surprise.

I thought Robbo was content at Morecambe, and even though they were struggling towards the bottom of League One he had a long-term plan.

But obviously the lure of the cut and thrust of the Scottish Premiership was too good to turn down.

St Mirren are in a good place. It’s very rare for a new manager to come in when the team is on the up. Usually there is only a managerial change when things are disappointing, but Jim Goodwin, who left for Aberdeen, had the Saints in a good place.

Robbo’s experience of the Scottish Premiership, having worked wonders at Motherwell, will give him a platform to make immediate progress.

Some will ask, is it a backwards move for Robbo? I’m not sure. But Robbo obviously felt a desire to manage in the Scottish Premiership again, he is moving back to an area he knows well and of course you have the big matches against Rangers and Celtic to look forward to.

Northern Ireland international Jordan Jones is also at St Mirren so it will be interesting to see if Robbo can get the best out of him.

In terms of Grant, I honestly thought he would take a well deserved rest, see out the season by spending time with the family and then wait for an opportunity in the summer, especially as I considered his stock to be high.

But a return to Peterborough, a club he knows incredibly well, and he has a house there, was once again too good to turn down.

Grant should not have been sacked by Hull City, he was doing a decent job considering all he had to put up with, but when the new owner came in and made his intentions known, Grant was on borrowed time.

He’s considered a hero at Posh because of his previous exploits as player and manager and I have no doubt with the experience he has accumulated since leaving and going to Doncaster and Hull, he will return a better manager.