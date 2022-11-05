It’s that man Conor McMenamin on target again as Glentoran go back to the top of the table

Glentoran 3 Dungannon Swifts 1

Dungannon's Gerardo Bruna is mobbed after his wonder strike against Glentoran

What a weekend it has been for Glentoran star Conor McMenamin.

First he was named October’s Player of the Month after scoring five times to help the Glens set the pace in the title race.

Then he added two more to seal this gutsy 3-1 win against Dungannon.

The winger was the star man as Mick McDermott’s side were made to battle for the points at The Oval.

He could even have left with the match ball, but missed from the spot in the first half.

McMenamin now has nine goals in the League this term.

He said: “I’m confident every time I go out onto the pitch at the minute.

“The lads have been very good and we’ve been playing really well as a team, which has helped me play well.”

Glentoran, who retake top spot from Larne with this win, had led when Jay Donnelly scored after nine minutes.

But Dungannon hit back through Gerardo Bruna’s astonishing effort from inside his own half — the first League goal the Glens have conceded in 78 days.

McMenamin then took centre stage, netting twice in the second half, just when the Glens needed a lift.

Boss McDermott later revealed that flu had swept through the squad during the week, leaving many players unwell.

McMenamin added: “Loads of boys have been sick and I think it maybe told in our performance.

“But we dug deep, especially in the second half, and we got the three points.”

His two goals aside, McMenamin also had a hand in the Glens’ opener after nine minutes.

It was his run into the box which drew a foul from John Scott, resulting in a penalty.

Donnelly saw his initial effort blocked by goalkeeper Declan Dunne, but was first to the rebound and fired home.

Dungannon were unhappy, feeling there was a foul in the build-up to the penalty.

The Glens could have doubled their lead four minutes later.

Scott was caught dwelling on the ball by Hrvoje Plum, who burst into the box before going to the ground as the defender appeared to drag him back.

Referee Christopher Morrison pointed to the spot for a second time. It did look a little harsh but Scott had given him a decision to make.

This time McMenamin took the penalty, with Dunne diving to his left to push the kick away.

Dungannon grew in belief as the half progressed, and levelled in quite sensational style in the 32nd minute.

There seemed little on when Bruna, a former Real Madrid and Liverpool youth team player who was making his first League start for the Swifts, collected the ball in midfield.

But then he looked up, spotted that goalkeeper Aaron McCarey was off his line and launched a perfectly-placed lob from inside his own half.

For a moment the Glens fans were stunned into silence, in part by the audaciousness of what they had just witnessed, and also the rarity of conceding — the last time it happened in the League had been against Crusaders on August 19.

To put that in some context, the time since had brought two new Prime Ministers, two Chancellors and a change of monarch.

Dungannon were fortunate to survive a third penalty appeal when Terry Devlin went down inside the box just before the break.

Then they almost went in front two minutes after the restart as Scott’s cross picked out Caolin Coyle, who missed with a free header at the back post.

The full-back injured himself in the process and was taken off on a stretcher, replaced by Cahal McGinty.

The Glens fans were growing restless as Dungannon sought to run the clock down at fouls and set-pieces.

But then up stepped the man of the moment, with McMenamin’s two goals turning the game.

His first came in the 67th minute as the ball was launched forward towards sub Danny Purkis, who made a big impact after coming on. He played it on to McMenamin, who took it around Scott with his left foot, then used his right to send a low effort racing into the far corner.

McMenamin wrapped it up in the 85th minute, charging down a Dungannon clearance before racing clear to meet Purkis’s ball. Through on goal, he glanced left to confuse Dunne then swept home into the other corner.

Dungannon boss Dean Shiels said: “It is disappointing to come away with nothing.

“Over the whole game, we created more chances than them and we have to be more clinical in the final third. The difference is they took their chances.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey 6, Marshall 6, Wilson 6, McClean 6, Kane 6 (Singleton, 66 mins, 6), Devlin 7 (Burns, 66 mins, 6), Plum 7, McMenamin 8, McCartan 7 (Murray, 83), R Donnelly 6 (Roy, 88 mins), J Donnelly 7 (Purkis, 66 mins, 7)

Subs not used: Webber, McCullough

DUNGANNON: Dunne 7, Coyle 6 (McGinty, 53 mins, 6), McGee 6, Scott 5, Ruddy 6 (Walsh, 76 mins, 6), Animasahun 6, Bruna 7 (Barr, 83 mins), Knowles 6, Mayse 6 (Gallagher, 76 mins, 6), Campbell 6, O’Connor 6 (McCready, 83 mins)

Subs not used: Groogan, Convie

Referee: Christopher Morrison (Belfast)