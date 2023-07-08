It’s the end of the road for Antrim and Down

Defeat for both Ulster’s representatives in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship means the end of the road for Antrim and another game for Down.

Antrim set up defensively in Croke Park with Mary McKillen as the extra player around half-back and they coped well during the opening quarter that finished with the teams level on three points each, although all three were Antrim scores were from dead balls, two from Roisin McCormick and a huge effort from Niamh Cosgrove.

However points from Eimear McGrath frees and Cáit Devane pulled Tipperary clear at the break, 0-10 to 0-5 and a gap had opened. That gap widened on the re-start with a goal from Devane inside 12 seconds.

By the time the second goal was scored on the 45 minutes mark through sub Eimear Heffernan, Tipp were out of sight at 2-17 and Antrim hadn’t added to their first half total.

Devane completed a Player of the Match performance with a beautifully weighted third goal and Heffernan brought her total to 1-4 before the end.

Meanwhile Down are pitched into a winner-takes-all relegation final against Offaly next week as a result of their four points defeat by Wexford in Liatroim.

There was little between the sides throughout, just the Wexford goal from Áine Lacey after 20 minutes gave the visitors a little breathing space.

Wexford led by 1-8 to 0-8 at the break and despite the best efforts of Niamh Mallon with ten points, Down couldn’t close the gap before the end.