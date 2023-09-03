I’ve beaten both but Rangers v Celtic too close to call, says NI star Brad Lyons

Reo Hatate and Todd Cantwell in action during an Old Firm clash during the 2022-23 season

Too close to call is Brad Lyons’ honest assessment of today’s Old Firm clash between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox today.

And who better to assess the fiery derby than the Ballymoney man, who has already put both teams to the sword with Kilmarnock this season.

The 26-year-old former Coleraine midfielder scored the only goal of Killie’s League win over the Gers and played in the League Cup victory over Celtic.

Just one point separates the Glasgow giants after three games in the League going into Sunday’s game, with reigning Champions Celtic holding top spot in the SPFL.

Both teams have shown signs of vulnerability and Lyons believes there is little to choose between the pair.

“I’m not sure who will win today as I feel it is probably one of the most evenly-matched Old Firm derbies I can remember,” said the in-form midfielder.

“I watched Rangers lose to PSV and I watched Celtic play St Johnstone, as my big mate Sam McClelland is there.

“Usually I would fancy one side or the other going into this fixture and I’m not sitting on the fence but I really think it’s too close to call. It’s 50/50.

“Both have the firepower to win today, but neither team has hit top gear yet and it could be down to who settles best in the game.

“I’ve been to two Old Firm derbies, and I’ve played at Ibrox, obviously. When you’re on the pitch you can’t hear much around you, it’s so loud it’s frightening, and the Old Firm takes it to a new level.

“It’s a phenomenal sound, a spine-tingling feeling, especially at our place (Rugby Park).

“Playing against the Old Firm teams is unbelievable, it’s the type of atmosphere you want to play in as a footballer.

“Their fans bring great noise and that brings the best out of our fans.

“The rivalry between the two clubs is massive and it must be deafening on the pitch for the players.”

Lyons left Coleraine for Blackburn Rovers in 2019 and enjoyed loan spells with St Mirren and Morecambe before signing for Kilmarnock in 2021.

Derek McInnes offered him a new deal this summer and Lyons rewarded his manager’s faith in him with a series of outstanding displays, including the Old Firm games.

Kilmarnock’s current form is in stark contrast to their pre-season form that included defeats to Linfield and Glentoran.

Despite it being unlikely, Lyons reveals he fancied his team to do well against Celtic and Rangers, despite the results not going down well with former Coleraine team mates.

“Stevie O’Donnell wasn’t too happy when we beat Celtic in the League Cup,” smiled Lyons.

“He was buzzing when we beat Rangers but he went very quiet when we beat Celtic.

“I didn’t expect to beat the Old Firm after losing to Linfield and Glentoran, but we weren’t up to speed at that stage, we had new faces at the club and we were getting our match fitness up to speed.

“We did set those targets though. Last season, we beat or took points off every team except Rangers and Celtic, so that was motivation for us this season, and a target, a chance to lay down a marker.

“I really did feel the belief in the squad going into the games. We analysed both teams and thought we had a good chance.

“My family would support Rangers. My brother Mark is a season ticket holder and we had a few good laughs in our family WhatsApp group.

“Even former team-mates from Coleraine who support Rangers sent kind messages to me after we beat Rangers, saying they were proud of me.

“You don’t have time to think about the magnitude of games against the Old Firm when you’re playing, but I watched them back and they both gave me goosebumps, the hairs on my neck were standing up.

“It’s something you will never forget as a player and obviously winning both games is an incredible feeling.

“Then to have scored the winning goal against Rangers gave me such a sense of satisfaction, it was an amazing feeling and a huge honour.

“It was even better then to do it again against Celtic because we didn’t get carried away with the Rangers result, we backed it up against Celtic.

“It just happened naturally, it came together and it’s one of the best feelings in life, beating one of the Old Firm clubs never mind both of them.

“From a personal point of view the Rangers game was the better feeling because I scored, but collectively beating Celtic was probably the best feeling.

“We really put our bodies on the line in both games and claimed two clean sheets. I think that has gone under the radar a bit.”