I’ve had some bleak days but now I feel like a lion ready to roar, says Northern Ireland’s Jamal Lewis

Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis has opened up on “dark days” away from the “glitz and glamour” of football and spoken about how injury and not playing regular first-team football “can play a very negative part in your mental being”.

Game time has been limited for Lewis at Newcastle this season due to a mixture of injuries and Eddie Howe’s first choice players performing so well but, in a left wing-back role on Thursday night, the 25-year-old showed what he can do with an impressive performance as Northern Ireland won 2-0 in San Marino in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier.

Delighted to start in Serravalle, he is aiming to deliver another strong display for manager Michael O’Neill against Finland on Sunday night at Windsor Park, explaining how good it felt to be on the pitch for most of the match and revealing he feels like a “lion ready to come out of his cage”!

“It felt good to be on the pitch, to be honest,” says Lewis.

“I’ve had a tough time over the last couple of years or so just with injuries and health and finally my body’s in a good place. I’m ready to play but unfortunately I’m not getting the game time I would probably like at Newcastle.

“Coming away with my national team is always a pleasure and I’m happy that Michael’s put trust in me even though I haven’t got the minutes in my legs so I’m just happy to get on the pitch.

“I think if you’re not performing in training over the last couple years, having niggles, you have doubts going onto the pitch if you can hit the levels that you know you can but I’ve been in a good place for a long time now, just kind of almost like a lion ready to come out of his cage.

“Obviously the fans, club-wise and internationally, don’t or can’t see that on a day-to-day basis and when I’m training, but I feel good, feel healthy, I feel happy, so I just want to share that on the pitch week in, week out now.”

Lewis moved to Newcastle from Norwich City in a £15m move in 2020, having shone for the Canaries in the Championship and Premier League. Liverpool were also keen on signing him before the north east outfit pounced.

The plan was to become a huge hit at St James’ Park but it hasn’t worked out that way.

“100%, there have been dark days,” he admits.

“Obviously football is all glitz and glamour but it’s the darker side or the psychological side of football that is not talked about as much as it probably should be.

“It’s been difficult going from playing week in, week out at Norwich to not playing and then getting injured and having a tricky injury that I can’t really get on top of, which can play a very negative part in your mental being and everything.

“But to get on top of it, I’m just looking forward now and I’m really optimistic about my future and my career and hopefully everything can go into an upward trajectory.

“I will just focus game to game. For me now, I’m looking to Finland and I want to get another three points for the team, that’s the highest priority for me.

“Then, just moving forward, obviously Newcastle are having a great season, whether I’m involved or not, I’m happy to be part of the group.

“The gaffer (Eddie Howe) is doing amazing, the boys are doing amazing, so I’m happy to be part of it and then when the summer comes we’ll assess and see what the best move is for me and the club moving forward.”