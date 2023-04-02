I’ve retired a hundred times, but I’m just addicted to boxing, says Anthony Cacace

Anthony Cacace says he will take on anyone, anywhere in his quest for a world title opportunity

Super-featherweight hotshot Anthony Cacace says he’s craving a dangerous test on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s world title shot on May 27 at the SSE Arena.

Not for the first time in his career, Cacace has been waiting longer than he would have liked for his next fight but in regard to a world title opportunity it would seem he has never been in a stronger position. The Belfast man is now 34 and there is a sense that it is 2023 or never for his dream opportunity.

Come next month it will be eight months since his last bout and so it’s little wonder that hard-hitting Cacace is seeking a fight that will have him knocking on the door of a world title shot.

“I’m really excited about being on a big show like this in Belfast and I want a fight that is going to take me closer to a world title shot. I’ve been calling everyone out and asking for a big fight and I hope I can get it,” said Cacace, who is ranked four by the IBF, 10 by the WBA and 14 by the WBO.

“A couple of months ago I had been told I had a fight with Joe Cordina and that would have been a final eliminator for the IBF title but that lasted a couple of hours and then I was told that Cordina had got himself a crack at the champion, Shavkat Rakhimov. I know Archie Sharp (WBO No.1 contender) was offered this one in May but turned it down.

“Then there’s Jono Carroll… I’ve said for a long time that I would love that fight. Jono is highly ranked like me so why not do it? An all-Irish fight to get a crack at a world title.”

Anything less than a good international test would be a disappointment at this stage of Cacace’s career, which has been blighted by various issues, though he does feel now that he is “in a much better position” in regard to making up for lost time.

“I don’t know why I can’t get some of these big fights, maybe it’s just the business and they want too much money… I try not to talk about it too much now because it can get to me mentally after a while so I’m glad that Michael Hawkins jnr is helping me out with that,” added Cacace.

“This sport can really get you down… honestly, I’ve retired from this sport a hundred times but I’m addicted to it.

“I just want to be given the shot I’ve wanted since I turned professional. I don’t care who it is or where it is, I’ll do it. There’s nothing more I can do… just get me the fight, I’ll take it.”

Cacace will today return home from a family holiday in Italy to start his preparations for the May 27 show, which has already sold 7,000 tickets out of the capacity of around 9,400.

It is eight years since he last boxed in Belfast and he is understandably relishing being part of such an exciting bill.

“It’s going to be a great night. These are the kind of shows you want to be part of and it’s a big chance for me to show the public what I can do,” said Cacace.

Promoter Jamie Conlan echoed those sentiments and more when weighing up the impact this could have for Cacace.

“I really think this is the biggest opportunity of his career. People are going to see his potential up close and personal and he can show everyone why he should be headlining one day in a big fight and I really hope that he grabs the chance,” said Conlan.