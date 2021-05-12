Jack Patterson: Crusaders' teenage star targeted by Everton and West Ham

Everton and West Ham both have their sights on the 15-year-old, who was on the bench for the Crues in their defeat to Linfield last week.

While he was unused on that occasion, Seaview boss Stephen Baxter believes the midfielder is an extremely special talent who has the ability to go far in the game.

Baxter gave the Ballyclare High School pupil his debut back in January when, at just 15 years and 78 days old, Patterson became the club's youngest ever player in a competitive fixture, replacing Adam Lecky late on against Warrenpoint Town.

The former Greenisland ace is part of the Irish FA's Club NI elite football programme.

"What a prospect the boy is," said Baxter after his January debut. "We saw the talent that was recommended to us by our youth academy director and in the few games he played for the under-20 side, he was outstanding.

"We brought him into the first team and I thought he was an incredible player for his age. He's in training with us and if he's good enough, he's old enough. He has the talent and he will certainly be someone we will be talking about in the future."

Now his future may lie beyond north Belfast with two of England's footballing giants keeping tabs on his progress.