Jack Patterson: Crusaders teenager set for move to English Premier League as deal agreed

Crusaders starlet Jack Patterson’s dreams of making it big in the English Premier League have moved a step closer.

Several clubs have been tracking the youngster, who has been earmarked as a future talent since his early teens.

Interest increased after Patterson became Crusaders’ youngest ever debutant last January, aged just 15 years and 78 days, and he has had a number of trials in both England and Scotland.

Now a deal has been done that will see him move later this year.

It is Merseyside giants Everton who have beaten West Ham United in the race for his signature with Sunday Life Sport understanding that agreement has been reached for the Ballyclare High pupil to join the Goodison Park club after he finishes school in the summer.

Leeds United had also been on the trail of Patterson, who was given a taste of first-team action at Seaview as a substitute against Warrenpoint Town having previously featured in friendly fixtures.

Rangers had also shown an interest in Patterson, but it is the Toffees who have displayed the strongest desire to capture his talent.

Patterson, who recently turned 16, hasn’t added to his League appearances for the Crues this season, but has been an unused substitute in the Danske Bank Premiership.