Jack Young moves up the standings in China Touring Car Championship with impressive performance

Belfast's Jack Young reckons the signs are promising for the remainder of the TCR China Touring Car Championship having “really glued” with his new mount at rounds three and four on Saturday.

Young narrowed the gap to Championship leader David Zhu following a second and seventh-place finish at a rain sodden Zhejiang International Circuit to elevate himself to fourth in the standings.

The top four drivers – Zhu, Zhi Qiang Zhang, Martin Ciao and Young – are now covered by only 21 points as the competition heads to Zhuzhou International Circuit in a fortnight’s time (July 7th-9th).

In race one – which started and finished behind a safety car meaning there were only four full laps of competition – Young climbed from eleventh to seventh, while in the second sprint he moved from tenth to second in spite of red flags needing to be deployed by marshals around the track.

“They were two tough races – especially with it being our first time in the new Civic and also my first time at the track – but everyone in the team worked extremely hard all weekend.

“The car was setup very nice for both races so it is a shame we didn’t have more racing laps in the first race to make up more places but I think race two was redemption for that with second place.

“I tried to keep my cool through both races and focus on making clean overtakes. I was surprised that we climbed up to P2 in race two as we were aiming for P6 – but the higher the better, really.

“We really did not expect to have very good results this weekend as the team only received the cars a few days ago but we definitely achieved more than we hoped for,” he added.

“That is always good and we worked well together, especially between my teammates. We helped each other as much as we could and that is something I will look forward to for the next races.”

Results aside, the biggest positive for Young was the performance gains of the JAS Motorsport-built Honda Civic Type R, and how competitive it was with limited track time prior rounds three and four.

“The new car really did surprise me – it had a lot of out of the box speed and I really glued with it very fast,” said Young.

“I think some of the other manufacturers are maybe not showing their true pace but I am very confident that we have a good all-round package and going forward can challenge for the top step.”