Jack Young wins in Shanghai to take the lead in TCR China Touring Car Championship

Belfast’s Jack Young led home a Donfeng Honda Racing Team one-two finish at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday to move into the lead of the TCR China Touring Car Championship for the first time this season.

Young — who was head and shoulders above the competition in both Free Practice One and Two on Friday — put his Honda Civic Type R TCR on the front row of the grid alongside team-mate Martin Xie for Saturday’s opener.

The 22-year-old ended up just 0.034 seconds off pole despite having to recompose himself after experiencing a big slide in his front-wheel-drive JAS Motorsport-built car on his first hot lap around the 3.388-mile track.

The race itself — half of which was played out behind the safety car after Irishman and new Hyundai Motorsport Junior Driver Max Hart came to blows with another Hyundai competitor — was a largely uneventful affair for title-chasing Young.

Having both pulled clear of the chasing pack, team orders came into play late on as Xie moved aside to allow Young past to hand the Northern Irishman a maximum score and ensure their first lockout of the podium’s first two steps this year.

It was Young’s second consecutive victory in the Chinese tin top series following his maiden success at Zhuzhou International Circuit. That came at the beginning of July but only after initial race winner Andy Yan was handed a time penalty that promoted Young from second position to first.

“It was an amazing result, not just for me but for the whole team,” Young, whose lead over title rival Martin Cao is one point going into Sunday’s second race, told Sunday Life Sport.

“A one-two finish is always the aim for all of the teams in this Championship and to get this means a lot to Dong Feng Honda and the entire team.

“We are now in the lead and looking really strong for tomorrow which is better than I could have hoped for,” he continued.

“We just need to remain focused on the task in hand and bag some more points to try and extend that Championship lead.”

Young will start from the fifth row of the grid for the second 27-minute plus one lap contest at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday. It is due to start at 6.50am UK time.