James Teelan could be the next Paul Heatley, hails Stephen Baxter as Crusaders lift Charity Shield

Larne 0 Crusaders 2

Billy Joe Burns of Crusaders lifts the Charity Shield after their win over Larne

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter dubbed James Teelan ‘Paul Heatley mark two’ after the winger celebrated his competitive debut with a goal at Inver Park.

A 2-0 victory saw the north Belfast side defeat Larne to retain the Charity Shield and former Newry City ace Teelan has made an instant impact, slotting home after a fine move in the 85th minute after Jarlath O’Rourke had headed in the opener.

Baxter unleashed his new signings – goalkeeper Jordan Williamson, Jimmy Callacher, Lloyd Anderson, Teelan, Mikhail Kennedy and Mal Smith – during the contest in front of a healthy attendance of 1,386.

The last team to lift a trophy last season are the first to do so in this campaign as the Irish Cup winners frustrated the League champions.

In may be too early to make bold predictions but with the impressive Callacher at the back and lively Teelan in attack, the Crues boss will believe his squad can challenge for silverware again.

“James has got that look of Paul Heatley, mark two,” said Baxter. “He has pace, can go between the lines and behind defences quickly. He drifts off to the side too and isn’t restricted to one position.

“When he gets in there he finishes, which is good. He got 10 goals last season so he has something about him. He is only 20 and hopefully he will flourish and do well. The early signs are good and he has to keep working hard. You have to earn your right to play in the Irish League.

“Hopefully he can continue to grow and we are excited about him. When I spoke to him about coming here he said he wanted to learn off the best and learn off Paul. I was impressed with his enthusiasm and how much he wants to learn and do well. You admire that in young players when they have their feet on the ground and are not getting carried away with what they have done already, that’s the sign of a good young player.

“We need to blood the younger players who are learning and that takes a number of weeks. They are all doing exceptionally well and James took his goal well. He’s a lively wee boy and I’m pleased with all of them.

“We have tried to sign Jimmy (Callacher) about four times in the last seven or eight years and thankfully he has decided to come. He showed what an excellent player he is, I thought he was magnificent.

“He shows great balance and holds the team together well, he will fit in nicely with us.

“The result was a bonus but this game was all about fitness and us gelling again as a football team and getting as much as we could out of a game against a top class side.

“Our passing and communication is important as we need to gel with Europe in mind and that huge game. No matter if it’s tiddlywinks you are playing, it is always nice to win.”

The first half wasn't played at a blistering pace but both sides were unable to take two good opportunities.

On 11 minutes, O'Rourke found himself with only Rohan Ferguson to beat but the keeper made a smart save and Anderson was unable to squeeze home the rebound.

Five minutes later Larne threatened but Paul O'Neill lifted his shot over Williamson and the crossbar.

Cian Bolger's tackle on Adam Lecky showed his competitive edge hasn't dimmed but both sides were evenly matched.

Andy Ryan's tame shot failed to trouble Williamson and the fans were left hoping for more fireworks in the second half.

And it was the Crues who struck first as O'Rourke headed home Anderson's cross five minutes after the restart.

Larne found it difficult to penetrate the Crues with Ryan's effort lacking conviction.

Substitute Lee Bonis thought he had scored the equaliser after skipping past Jonny Tuffey and converting from a tight angle but the assistant referee's flag cut short his celebrations.

Instead, it was the men in black who doubled their advantage in the 85th minute following a slick move.

Jordan Owens released Ross Clarke on the right wing and his low cross was tucked home by another substitute, Teelan.

Ryan scooped another effort over the woodwork as hopes of a late fightback evaporated and Larne manager Tiernan Lynch admitted his side weren’t at the races.

“It was a poor day at the office, poor performance and lacklustre are the words we are using,” he said. “It was very un-Larne like and it’s disappointing.

“I can try to make excuses but that’s all I would be doing. The bottom line is the performance was not good enough. We have set standards at the club and today we fell below those standards.”

Larne: Ferguson 7, Want 7, Omar 6, Donnelly 6, O'Neill 6 (Bonis 60, 7), Gordon 6 (Sloan 60, 7), Bolger 7, Millar 6, Glynn 6 (Maguire 88, 6), Cosgrove 6, Ryan 6. Subs not used: Brown, Farquhar, Kearns, Lusty.

Crusaders: Williamson 6 (Tuffey 45, 6), Burns 7 (Smith 65, 6), Callacher 8, Weir 6 (Forsythe 45, 6), Lowry 6, B Kennedy 7 (M Kennedy 74, 6), Lecky 6 (Owens 74, 7), O'Rourke 8 (Teelan 65, 7), Larmour 7, McKeown 6, Anderson 7 (Clarke 65, 7).

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown) 6