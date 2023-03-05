Jamie McGonigle hopes to stay among the goals as Derry City’s fine start to the season continues

Derry City frontman Jamie McGonigle hopes his winning strike at champions Shamrock Rovers, will be the first of many goals this season.

The Dungiven man, who turns 27 today, fired home his first goal of the campaign to secure a hard fought 2-1 win at Tallaght Stadium and he’s now turning his focus towards tomorrow night’s encounter at UCD.

City’s victory at the home of the champions combined with Bohemians defeat at Shelbourne, means Ruaidhri Higgins’ men moved into top spot and it’s a case of top versus bottom tomorrow evening at the UCD Bowl, but McGonigle isn’t looking at the table with the season only three games in and is expecting a tough test against the Students.

“It’s a big game for us and whenever you look at the games we played against UCD at their place, they were tough games, we had to really grin them out and it will be no different on Monday night,” he insisted.

“It’s important that we set up well, we bring our best game to them and try to take the three points.”

Andy Myler’s side suffered a disappointing 4-0 loss at Cork City on Friday night because of that heavy defeat, McGonigle feels the Dubliners will be looking to put that result right.

“To be honest it’s just about us doing our job, but because they got beaten on Friday night, then obviously they’re going to want to correct that come Monday,” he added.

“We are going to have to be on it and there will be no excuses. We haven’t hit top form yet and having conceded the equaliser so late against St Pat’s it probably felt like a loss, but in hindsight when you look back on it we’ve picked up some good points and we want the run to continue.”

The Brandywell men raced into the lead at Tallaght thanks to Ben Doherty’s superb finish before Johnny Kenny levelled things, but McGonigle’s lovely finish, in the second half, capped off a super flowing move.

“(Will) Patching’s reverse pass was brilliant and then Graydo (Ryan Graydon) looked up and I made eye contact with him. And probably because we’ve done it before in the FAI Cup Final so once it came to me it was just a matter of sweeping it home. There was still a long way to go after that but thankfully we ground it out,” he explained.

“It’s a brilliant victory for us, coming down to Tallaght and getting a 2-1 win in such a tough game is brilliant. We definitely weren’t at our best but that just shows that we can mix it up again, we can play the scrappy game and we can dig in deep to get results and thankfully we did on Friday night.

“We obviously conceded late against St Pat’s but thankfully at Tallaght we saw it out.”