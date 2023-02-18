Jarlath Burns will be a great President of the GAA, say those who know him best

The election of Jarlath Burns as the incoming President of the GAA has triggered considerable excitement as well as a keen sense of anticipation within the island’s biggest sporting body.

Far from seeing it as a personal triumph, Burns views his elevation to the highest office as an opportunity to further immerse himself in an organisation to which he has given unstinting service for the best part of his life.

For the modest and unassuming Silverbridge clubman — he is the current secretary having already served as Chairman — occupying the Croke Park hotseat will offer him a challenge that he clearly relishes.

“It is a great feeling for myself, my family and my club Silverbridge,” declares Burns. “It’s an enormous privilege to be the incoming President but it carries with it an immense responsibility. This is particularly so if you are from the Six Counties. But I will exercise that responsibility as diligently as I possibly can in everything I say and do.”

Burns listed the elements within the GAA which he sees as “absolutely essential” to its ongoing wellbeing.

“Community ethos, amateur status, respect, player welfare, inclusion and keeping all our volunteers — it will be my job to defend these values as best I can. I will need the support of everyone if I am to achieve this,” he adds.

The choice of Burns to succeed current President Larry McCarthy next February has been hailed on an island-wide basis. No stranger to the corridors of power given the various roles he has held within the GAA down the years, Burns will undoubtedly bring a fresh dynamism to the top office.

And this has already been recognised by those who have worked alongside him as he charted his career within the administrative sector of the GAA.

Newly-elected Armagh Chairman Michael McArdle harbours no doubts that Burns will bring his own quiet authority and tactful outlook into play.

“We always believed that Jarlath was the stand-out candidate for the position of President and we sincerely believe he will provide the kind of leadership in this role that he did on the field of play,” insists McArdle.

“He will formally take up his post next year exactly 60 years on from our previous President, the late Alf Murray, took up the top office. This indeed is a proud and poignant moment for our county.”

Diarmuid Marsden, the Ulster Council’s Head of Community Development, played on the 1999 Armagh side that Burns captained to the Ulster title and he is adamant that he will prove an inspirational President.

“I have not the slightest doubt that Jarlath will be a great leader. He knows exactly what will be required of him and I know for sure that he will be up for the test. There is no doubt that the GAA will face challenges going forward but there is no better man to tackle these than Jarlath,” states Marsden.

Peter McGrath managed the Down side that Armagh beat in the 1999 Ulster Final but he recalls his first meeting with Burns long before that.

“I taught him maths at St Colman’s College in Newry and I never thought that I was then teaching someone who would be an incoming GAA President,” smiles Mourne County legend McGrath. “He played for a lot of the school teams, showing great enthusiasm and commitment. He was always honest, dedicated and enthusiastic and he has carried those traits with him.

“You always felt that he was someone to whom the GAA meant an awful lot. Even as a young student he was very conscious of the history of the GAA. I think he will bring his own admirable qualities to the role of President and I think that the Association will flourish under his baton.

“He will bring leadership with conviction because he is very aware of the GAA’s role in modern Ireland. He’s headmaster of a big school, he is working daily with young people and he knows about the pressures of life. His outlook and philosophies will stand him in good stead.”